Russia-Ukraine War: Artillery shelling causes multiple deaths in Kherson

Four people died in the latest Russian bombing on Ukraine's Kherson region. Three people have been killed in Donetsk. Russia has claimed a military drone targeted its gas facility in Moscow.

At least four were killed in artillery shelling in the city on Tuesday, six killed just days earlier while standing at a bus stop. Another rocket attack hit Kherson region on Tuesday.

Kherson has been reclaimed by Ukraine, who drove out the Russians. This has been one of the greatest and celebrated triumphs of the Ukrainian military but the Russians continue to attack it. This is now a city known for shellings, for bombings, for being the ghost of what it once was.

Russia's defense ministry on Tuesday accused Ukraine of launching attempted drone strikes against civil infrastructure targets in two southern Russian regions overnight, but said the attacks had failed.

There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian authorities.

"Overnight, the Kyiv authorities attempted to use unmanned aerial vehicles to attack civilian infrastructure facilities in the Krasnodar and Adygea regions," the defence ministry said in a statement.

It said its anti-drone defence systems had repelled the attacks, causing the drones to veer off course and fail to inflict any damage.

"Both drones lost control and deviated from their flight paths. One fell into a field, the other, deviating from its trajectory, did not harm the intended target," it said.

-With agency inputs