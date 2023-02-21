Russia-Ukraine war anniversary: Kyiv banks on India as losses exceed Afghan war cost

It has been nearly a year since the Russian government launched an unprecedented attack on Ukraine, causing a permanent, tectonic shift in geopolitics. The Ukrainian government and Western nations have accused Russia of being a terrorist state and committing war crimes against the people of Ukraine.

Russian President Putin defended the invasion in his State of the Nation address on Tuesday. He blamed the West for inciting the war and encouraging Ukraine to attack Russia. Putin also announced that Russia would pull out of the bilateral nuclear pact with the United States, known as the START treaty.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been visiting European Union (EU) countries seeking help and support. The United States and the West have been providing them with arms and humanitarian aid, with the US President Joe Biden making a surprise visit to Kyiv on Monday. During the visit, Biden announced a new military aid package of $500 million, including high mobility artillery rocket systems.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Ukraine's ambassador to India Ivan Konovalov on Tuesday expressed concern over the ongoing conflict, stating that the country has lost more than what was lost during the war in Afghanistan. This comes in the midst of a resurgence in hostilities between the two countries, with both sides accusing each other of ceasefire violations.

"It is difficult right now to say and to count and to answer objectively how many losses we have, I might say, so that according to different opinion, we have lost maybe more than during the eight years' war in Afghanistan."

Konovalov also noted that India is Ukraine's main partner in the Global South. With India's G20 Presidency, the country has an opportunity to make a difference in the ongoing conflict.

"This is a year of presidency of India in G20, and there is a window of opportunity for both countries. In this case, we count on Indian support and would like to say that the leitmotif of Indian presidency in G20, like 'One Earth. One Family. One Future', should be realised this year and it will definitely help us to stop war."

EU Ambassador Hugo S has also weighed in on the issue, stating that it is up to President Putin to stop the war and the aggression.

However, the Ukraine charge d'affaires has expressed doubt over the possibility of any compromise with Russia at this stage. The diplomat stressed that Ukraine would like Russia to respect the boundaries as they existed in 1991.

Ukraine has requested heavy weapons such as air defence, tanks, and fighter jets. Despite ongoing negotiations for fighter jets, they remain hopeful that they will be able to acquire them, he said. The EU nations have also announced that they are discussing the common procurement of ammunition for Ukraine.

Konovalov pointed out that Ukraine has been fighting for its freedom since the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014 and has suffered losses in billions of dollars. Whole cities have been erased and no longer exist, making technical and financial help more critical than ever.

Ukraine MP Valdym Halichuk also spoke to CNBC-TV18 on about the ongoing war, describing it as "one for our nation's survival". Halichuk praised the spirit of volunteering which helped the nation keep its spirits up and the united retaliation to Russia's aggression, which helped Ukraine realise that they would win.

"If you couldn't fight for whatever reason, you volunteer, you do medical work, you help people who were forced out of their homes, when the invasion happened. You volunteer in medical institutions to help those wounded. You do whatever you can in order to resist that had the effect of uniting the nations."

He went on to explain that nobody expected Ukraine to last long in the war, with Russia declaring that they would capture the capital and parade through the streets.

However, today, Russia is a pariah state and its military has displayed its weakness while conducting long campaigns, he said. The shocking aspect of the Russian invasion is that they specifically targeted civilians and civilian infrastructure, justifying their actions by claiming that energy resources benefit the military too, he added.

Halichuk also mentioned that Ukraine's railroad system is functioning quite well under conditions of war. He aldo expressed Ukraine's desire to meet with Indian lawmakers and provide more context on the war, and to explain what Ukraine would like from India. As an influential global power, India could make more efforts to persuade Russia to negotiate with Ukraine.

