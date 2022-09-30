By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Russia President Vladimir Putin is all set to annex four Ukraine regions — Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Kherson — on Friday. Putin has already issued decrees recognising the independence of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. With the announcement, the Russia-Ukraine war might take a dramatic turn with the West, including the United States and the European Union, all poised to impose fresh sanctions to "depriving Putin of what he needs to fund and fight the war: revenue from Russia’s oil and gas sales and access to global supply networks to replenish his military". While Kyiv refused to recognise Russia's annexation, the United Nations chief said Moscow's move has "no place in the modern world". Follow live updates on Russia Ukraine war here:

