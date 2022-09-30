    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Russia's Putin to make big announcement as he recognises independence of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia | Live updates
    Russia President Vladimir Putin is all set to annex four Ukraine regions — Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Kherson — on Friday. Putin has already issued decrees recognising the independence of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. With the announcement, the Russia-Ukraine war might take a dramatic turn with the West, including the United States and the European Union, all poised to impose fresh sanctions to "depriving Putin of what he needs to fund and fight the war: revenue from Russia’s oil and gas sales and access to global supply networks to replenish his military". While Kyiv refused to recognise Russia's annexation, the United Nations chief said Moscow's move has "no place in the modern world". Follow live updates on Russia Ukraine war here:

    Russia annexations in Ukraine have "no place in modern world, says UN chief

    Russia opens more border draft offices amid call-up exodus 

    Russian authorities have reportedly opened more military enlistment offices near Russia’s borders in an apparent effort to intercept some of the Russian men of fighting age who are trying to flee the country by land to avoid getting called up to fight in Ukraine. 

    Thousands have been queuing up nears borders to flee Russia after Putin announced "partial mobalisation" of troops. Russian officials said they would hand call-up notices to all eligible men who were trying to leave the country.

    A new draft office opened at the Ozinki checkpoint in the Saratov region on Russia’s border with Kazakhstan, regional officials said Thursday. Another enlistment center was set to open at a crossing in the Astrakhan region, also on the border with Kazakhstan. (Inputs from AP)

    Explained | What does 15% 'annexation' mean for Russia and Ukraine

    By annexing around 15 percent of Ukrainian territories, Russia could name any efforts to retake them as direct attacks on its territory thereby increasing the risk of direct military confrontation between itself and NATO. Click here to read more.

    Russia to annex 15% of Ukrainian territory

    The four regions  — Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia — form around 15 percent of Ukrainian territory. Putin will now announce the accession of these regions after referendums on joining Russia in areas controlled by Russian forces or Russian-backed separatists.

    Vladimir Putin signs decrees recognising independence of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia

    The signing of the decrees is an intermediary step needed before Putin can go ahead with plans to announce on Friday that the regions are part of Russia. Click here to read full story

    VIDEO | Ka-52 choppers destroy Ukrainian army positions and military vehicles

    Poland has reportedly put out condition for the NATO's ( North Atlantic Treaty Organization) intervention in Ukraine. The bloc’s forces may enter the country if Russia resorts to the nuclear option, Warsaw was quoted by the Russian Times as saying.

    Putin to make announcement at 5:30 pm

    In decrees issued early Friday, Russia President Vladimir Putin had recognised independence of two Ukraine regions - Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. He is now is all set to make an announcement from Russia Parliament around 5:30 pm (IST) today.

    'Russia's referendums held at gunpoint'

    It is alleged that the referendums carried out by the Russian-installed officials in four Ukraine regions  — Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia — were rigged and "held at gunpoint". Residents, who escaped to Ukrainian-held areas alleged that people were forced to mark ballots in the street by officials at gunpoint. Also, footage filmed during the process showed Russian-installed officials taking ballot boxes from house to house with armed men in tow, Reuters reported.

    Meanwhile, countries apposing Russia's move said that the referendums or the annexation voting were a "sham" as there were no independent officials to monitor the voting process. 

    US Senate approves $12 billion in new aid for Ukraine

    As Russia is all set to announce the annexation of four Ukrainian territories, the US Senate has approved $12 billion in new aid for Ukraine, reports AFP.

    'US will 'never, never, never' recognize pro-Russia referendum in Ukraine'

    The United States Secretary of State Blinken has denounced the referendums in Ukraine as Russian "land grab". President Joe Biden said the US will 'never, never, never' recognise pro-Russia referendum in Ukraine.

    What the West is planning to do?

    The US and its allies have promised to adopt even more sanctions than they’ve already levied against Russia and to offer millions of dollars in extra support for Ukraine.

    What lies ahead for Ukraine?

    Ukraine has repeated its vows to recapture the four regions, as well as Crimea. For its part, Russia pledges to defend all its territory — including newly annexed regions — by all available means, including nuclear weapons.

    In an apparent response ahead of Russia's annexation of four Ukraine regions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called an emergency meeting Friday of his National Security and Defense Council.

    He also sought to capitalize on anti-war sentiment in Russia by issuing a special video directed at Russia’s ethnic minorities, especially those in Dagestan, one of the country’s poorer regions in the North Caucasus.

    “You do not have to die in Ukraine,” he said, wearing a black hoodie that read in English “I’m Ukrainian,” and standing in front of a plaque in Kyiv memorializing what he called a Dagestani hero. He called on the ethnic minorities to resist mobilization

    Putin recognises independence of two Ukraine regions, decree says

    Russia said it will annex four occupied regions of Ukraine at a ceremony at the Kremlin on Friday. Earlier today, Vladimir Putin issued decrees recognising the independence of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, steps he had taken in February regarding Luhansk and Donetsk and earlier for Crimea, news agency AP reported. 

    The annexation — and planned celebratory concerts and rallies in Moscow and the occupied territories — would come just days after voters supposedly approved Moscow-managed “referendums” that Ukrainian and Western officials have denounced as illegal, forced and rigged.

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that four regions of Ukraine — Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia — would be folded into Russia during a Kremlin ceremony attended by President Vladimir Putin, who is expected to give a major speech. Peskov said the regions’ pro-Moscow administrators would sign treaties to join Russia in the Kremlin’s ornate St. George’s Hall. (With inputs from agencies)

