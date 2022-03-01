Russia-Ukraine war: 60% Indians evacuated from Ukraine, says foreign secretary

12000 Indian students, who account for 60 percent of the total Indians in the war-torn country have left Ukraine, said the foreign secretary. The official also said in today’s press conference that the remaining 8000 students are already on their way to neighboring European nations.

As per the briefing, 7500 Indian nationals have already crossed Ukraine through Moldova, Romania, Slovak, Hungary, and Moldova.

Thousands of Indians, mostly students, found themselves trapped in a conflict zone after Russia invaded Ukraine last week following months of preparation amid warnings from across the globe.

India has also demanded Russia and Ukraine to give urgent safe passage to Indian nationals who have become trapped in the conflict-hit zone.

As per the official, under the current situation, the top priority for the Indian embassy will be the evacuation of its citizens from Kharkiv, since Ukraine's biggest city is seeing high-intensity conflict after the failure of the initial Russian attempt to capture the second-largest city in the country.

India has also made arrangements to set up its embassy office in Lviv in order to coordinate the current evacuation process. Arrangements have been made to evacuate Indians in the next few days with the help of 26 scheduled flights. Further, an IAF C-17 aircraft will leave for Romania tomorrow morning to evacuate citizens.

Apart from rescuing its own citizens, India will also be sending a consignment consisting of medical aid and resources to Ukraine via Poland.