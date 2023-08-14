Russia-Ukraine war | Missiles that travel at least 5 times faster than sound are now entering the conflict

The use of four hypersonic missiles on Friday, August 11, damaged a children’s hospital in Kyiv and killed a boy in the western region of Ivano-Frankivsk, Politico reported quoting Ukrainian officials.

Russia has allegedly used hypersonic missiles in attacks on Ukrainian territories, according to reports. The missile strikes, which targeted the capital Kyiv, the eastern city of Kharkiv and villages in the Lviv region, resulted in the loss of civilian lives, further escalating the already tense situation.

Recent reports reveal that Russia is now integrating hypersonic Zircon missiles onto its new Yasen-class nuclear submarines. Alexey Rakhmanov, the head of Russia's largest shipbuilder, confirmed this development, stating that the work is already in progress.

Rakhmanov confirmed this while speaking with RIA Novosti state news agency in an interview, according to a CNBC report.

Alexey Rakhmanov, chief executive officer of the United Shipbuilding Corporation, said work is “already underway” to fit Yasen-class submarines with the sea-based hypersonic missiles, CNBC report added.

Zircon missiles are known for their exceptional speed, traveling over five times the speed of sound, making them extremely difficult to detect and intercept.

Rakhmanov mentioned that these advanced hypersonic missile systems would be integrated into serial frigates during both construction and operation, adhering to the Russian Ministry of Defense's plan.

According to a DW report, the hypersonic missiles were termed ‘Invincible’ by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2018 during the unveiling of Russia's hypersonic arsenal.

These missiles, flying at speeds ranging from Mach 5 to Mach 10, significantly outpace conventional weaponry. The famed Concorde commercial airplane traveled at about twice the speed of sound. Hypersonic missiles like Kinzhals, utilised in Russia's attacks on Ukraine, are approximately 8 metres long and capable of speeds around 6,000 kilometres per hour (Mach 5).

The incredible speed of hypersonic missiles has distinct tactical advantages. The air pressure generated in front of these missiles creates a plasma cloud that absorbs radio waves, making them elusive to radar systems.

Additionally, hypersonic missiles fly at low altitudes along a low atmospheric-ballistic trajectory, rendering them virtually undetectable until they're already close to their targets, making interception challenging.

One notable feature of the hypersonic missiles is their ability to change direction mid-flight, confounding adversaries' attempts to predict their trajectory.

While Kinzhal missiles were launched from aircraft, other hypersonic weapons can be deployed from ships and submarines, and they can carry nuclear warheads. Kinzhal-type missiles possess a range of up to 2,000 kilometres, while other hypersonic missiles can reach about 1,000 kilometres.