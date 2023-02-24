Ukraine war: How political tensions are growing between Russia and the West

As the war in the Ukraine touched the one year mark, tensions continue to escalate at a heightened pace. With China stepping up rhetoric against the US and Moscow declaring closer ties with Beijing, global tensions have surged to newer heights.

Calls for total withdrawal seem to be falling on deaf ears and the US president Joe Biden's surprise visit to Ukraine has only made matters worse.

There are signs now that this could spillover well beyond the well that we have seen so far. This is escalating now into a confrontation between the US as the head of NATO on one side and Russia and China on the other at the moment, that escalation is political and not military in any direct sense.

President Joe Biden is spending a long time now around Ukraine. After visiting Ukraine he gave a policy speech where he declared stronger military backing for Ukraine all the way. He's had meetings with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, then with the Bucharest nine, which are the NATO member countries on Europe's eastern front facing Russia.

This is turning out to be more than some symbolic visit from Biden. This is now about strategic military decisions that NATO is clearly at the least making operational preparations for on the outside.

Read Here | G7 increases economic aid to Ukraine to $39 billion

China has stepped up its rhetoric against the United States. In a recent address, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi accused the US of trying to suppress China's rise and of interfering in China's internal affairs. He also warned that China would not tolerate any attempts to undermine its sovereignty.

Adding fuel to the fire, the US has accused China of planning to supply lethal weapons to Russia. According to US officials, China is developing advanced weaponry, including hypersonic missiles, which it plans to sell to Russia. This move could significantly alter the balance of power in the region and pose a direct threat to US national security.

Despite the tensions, China has indicated that it is willing to seek a political solution to the current crisis. On February 24, China is set to offer a political solution to the US, outlining steps to ease tensions and de-escalate the conflict.