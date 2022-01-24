Russia-Ukraine tensions: 10 developments you should know

Tensions between Ukraine and Russia are at an all-time high amid concerns of a likely invasion of Ukraine by Moscow. The current tinderbox situation, building up over the months, has intensified with the Russian military consolidating its presence along Russia’s border with Ukraine. Russia has deployed around 1,00,000 troops along the border, according to a report.
Ukraine has cautioned that Russia is attempting to destabilise the country ahead of its military invasion plans. Russia has been alerted repeatedly by Western powers to refrain from taking further aggressive actions against Ukraine. On the other hand, Russia has alleged that NATO’s support for Ukraine, which included increased weapon supplies and military training, poses an increasing threat to its western part.
In mid-January, Russia moved troops to Belarus, a neighbour of both Russia and Ukraine, for a joint military exercise. The military exercise was planned to be conducted in February.
The movements and concentration of troops along Ukraine border have been defined as exceptional by the United States and NATO forces.
Despite warnings from US President Joe Biden and European leaders that an invasion by Putin would be disastrous, about 100,000 Russian troops are now stationed near the Ukrainian border. This build-up continues even as other European nations voice their concern over a war.
