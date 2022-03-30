Russia-Ukraine War Live: Ukraine isn't naive, says Zelenskyy after Russia promises to scale back military operations near Kyiv

Russia pledges to reduce attack on Kyiv but US warns threat not over
Russia promised on Tuesday to scale down military operations around Kyiv and another city but the United States warned the threat was not over as Ukraine proposed adopting a neutral status in a sign of progress at face-to-face negotiations. Talks took place in an Istanbul palace more than a month into the largest attack on a European nation since World War Two that has killed or injured thousands, forced nearly 4 million to flee abroad and pummelled Russia's economy with sanctions.
Russia's invasion has been halted on most fronts by stiff resistance from Ukrainian forces who have recaptured territory even as civilians are trapped in besieged cities.
White House looking into allegations of harm against Russian billionaire Abramovich
The Biden administration is looking into allegations Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich was poisoned earlier this month during peace negotiations aimed at ending the Ukrainian conflict, White House spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield said on Tuesday.
A US official said on Monday that intelligence suggests the sickening of Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators was due to an environmental factor, not poisoning.
Shell hits military camp in Russia, most likely from Ukrainian side - Tass
A shell hit a temporary Russian military camp near the border with Ukraine late on Tuesday, Tass news agency said and cited a source as saying preliminary data showed it had been fired from the Ukrainian side.
Tass issued the report shortly after a senior local official reported a series of explosions outside the city of Belgorod, close to the border with Ukraine. Video posted online from two local Belgorod news outlets appeared to show ammunition blowing up in the distance but Reuters was not immediately able to confirm this was the case.
Tass cited an emergency services source as saying four people had been injured in the blast.
Explosions heard outside Russian city close to Ukraine border - governor
A series of explosions were heard on Tuesday night outside the Russian city of Belgorod, close to the border with Ukraine, the local governor said, adding there were no casualties. Vyacheslav Gladkov said in an online post that the blasts occurred near the village of Krasny Oktyabr, about 30 km (19 miles) southwest of Belgorod. He did not give a reason for the blasts and promised an update later.
Video posted online from two local Belgorod news outlets appeared to show ammunition blowing up in the distance but Reuters was not immediately able to confirm this was the case.
Biden is sceptical Russia is scaling back operations in Kyiv
President Joe Biden on Tuesday said he wasn't yet convinced that Russia's announcement that it would scale back military operations near the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv will lead to a fundamental shift in the war. Biden, during an appearance with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong following bilateral talks at the White House, said he was waiting to see what Russia offers in ongoing talks with Ukraine and how Moscow readjusts its troop presence.
U.S. and Western officials have expressed scepticism about Russia's announcement earlier on Tuesday that it would dial back operations in an effort to increase trust in ongoing talks between Ukrainian and Russian officials in Turkey. We'll see," Biden said.
Russia says it will scale back near Kyiv as talks progress
Russia announced Tuesday it will significantly scale back military operations near Ukraine's capital and a northern city, as the outlines of a possible deal to end the grinding war came into view at the latest round of talks.
Russian oligarch Deripaska loses US court battle to lift sanctions
A US appeals court in Washington on Tuesday rejected a bid by Russian aluminium tycoon Oleg Deripaska to lift sanctions imposed on him by the United States in 2018, finding that American officials had sufficient evidence to back up their action.
A three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled against Deripaska's appeal of a federal judge's ruling last year dismissing the oligarch's lawsuit challenging the sanctions. US District Court Judge Amit Mehta had ruled that Deripaska's numerous claims in the lawsuit lacked merit.
The US government imposed sanctions against Deripaska and other influential Russians with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin in response to Russia's 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region - an action the United States does not recognize - and other "worldwide malign activity."
US Senators want Russia removed from UN Human Rights Council
A dozen members of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee urged President Joe Biden's administration to push for Russia's removal from the United Nations Human Rights Council, citing its invasion of Ukraine. In a letter dated Monday and made public on Tuesday, the eight Democrats and four Republicans asked the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, to introduce a resolution to remove Russia from the rights body, citing widespread casualties in Ukraine and the destruction of residential buildings, hospital and schools.
Support for Ukraine is one of the rare areas of bipartisan agreement in the bitterly divided US Congress, which has approved billions of dollars in aide for the government in Kyiv.
Scholz, Biden and allies agree to keep pushing for Russian ceasefire - German govt
The leaders of Germany, the United States, France, Britain and Italy agreed in a phone call on Tuesday afternoon to keep pushing Russia for a ceasefire and for the withdrawal of its troops from Ukraine, a German government spokesman said.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi also agreed to keep up the high sanctions presure on Russia, spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit said in a statement.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Russia-Ukraine News Live Updates
Good morning, readers. Welcome to CNBC-TV18's live blog on the ongoing crisis between Russia and Ukraine, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events surrounding both countries.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!