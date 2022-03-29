Russia-Ukraine News Live Updates: The Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its 34th day today, even as negotiation talks between the two sides so far have not yielded any positive results. Ukraine said it hoped that the first face-to-face peace talks with Russia in over two weeks, set for Tuesday, could lead to a ceasefire, but a US official said President Vladimir Putin did not appear ready to make compromises to end the war. The more than month-long invasion, the biggest of a Western nation since World War Two, has seen over 3.8 million people flee abroad, left thousands dead or injured, and brought the isolation of Russia's economy. Track all the latest development in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis here:
Ukrainian forces retake control of town of Irpin, says local mayor
The mayor of Irpin, near Kyiv, said on Monday Ukrainian forces had seized back full control of the town which has been one of the main hotspots of fighting with Russian troops near the capital. "We have good news today - Irpin has been liberated," Mayor Oleksandr Markushyn said in a video post on Telegram. "We understand that there will be more attacks on our town and we will defend it courageously."
The information could not immediately be verified by Reuters. (Reuters)
Biden says remark on Putin's power was about 'moral outrage'
President Joe Biden said Monday that he is 'not walking anything back' after his weekend remarks that Russian President Vladimir Putin 'cannot remain in power,' although Biden insisted he's not calling for regime change in Moscow. 'I was expressing the moral outrage that I felt toward this man,' he said. 'I wasn't articulating a policy change.' Biden said he was not concerned that his comments would escalate tensions over the war in Ukraine. 'This is just stating a simple fact, that this kind of behaviour is totally unacceptable,' he said.
Russia says will use nukes only in case of 'threat to existence of state'
Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov told PBS in an interview on Monday that Russia would resort to nuclear weapons only in the case of a "threat to the existence" of his country - and not as a result of the current conflict with Ukraine.
Amnesty's leader accuses Russia of war crimes in Mariupol
Amnesty International is accusing Russia of committing war crimes in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol. The human rights organization will soon release an in-depth report on the devastation caused by Russia's assault on the city on the Sea of Azov, Amnesty's Secretary-General Agnes Callamard said in a press conference in Johannesburg.
The siege of Mariupol, the denial of humanitarian evacuation and humanitarian escape for the population, and the targeting of civilians, according to Amnesty International's investigation, amounts to war crimes," said Callamard. That is the reality of Ukraine right now.
Biden submits $5.79 trillion budget plan for Ukraine aid
US President Joe Biden submitted a $5.79 trillion budget plan to Congress that calls for record peacetime military spending and further aid for Ukraine, while raising taxes for billionaires and companies and lowering government deficits
Air raid sirens sound across Ukraine before face-to-face peace talks in Turkey
Air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine before dawn as Ukrainian and Russian negotiators prepared to meet in Turkey for face-to-face talks, with Kyiv seeking a ceasefire without compromising on territory or sovereignty
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich and other peace negotiators reportedly suffer suspected poisoning
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich reportedly suffered suspected poisoning along with Ukraine peace negotiators. The Russian was reportedly a mediator between Ukraine president Vlodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian leader Vladimir Putin. According to the Wall Street Journal, the peace negotiators suffered symptoms after a meeting in Kyiv earlier this month.
Russian internet firm VK appoints advisers for $400 million bonds
Russian internet group VK on Monday appointed financial advisers for proposals to be made to holders of its $400 million bonds who seek to demand their redemption rights, just weeks after flagging issues with servicing its debt.
The London-listed firm, which also runs email provider mail.ru and has operations in gaming and education technology, saw its shares plummet following a U.S. sanction on its chief executive that dramatically changed VK's prospects.
The company said on Monday it has appointed Aspring Capital and Serdika Financial Services to develop options for holders of its senior unsecured convertible bonds due 2025 to address events "outside the control of the company".
Turkish head to meet Ukraine, Russia delegates
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he would meet briefly with the Ukrainian and Russian delegations ahead of their talks on Tuesday. In a televised address following a Cabinet meeting Monday, the Turkish leader also said that separate telephone calls he has been holding with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin were progressing in a positive direction. He did not elaborate.
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators are scheduled to begin two days of face-to-face talks in Istanbul on Tuesday.
Ukraine sets ceasefire goal for Russia talks as US says Putin not ready to end war
Ukraine said it was hoping that the first face-to-face peace talks with Russia in over two weeks, set for Tuesday, could lead to a ceasefire, but a US official said President Vladimir Putin did not appear ready to make compromises to end the war. The more than month-long invasion, the biggest of a Western nation since World War Two, has seen over 3.8 million people flee abroad, left thousands dead or injured, and brought the isolation of Russia's economy.
Nearly 5,000 people have been killed, including about 210 children, in the port city of Mariupol amid heavy Russian bombardment, according to figures from the mayor. Reuters was unable to immediately verify the numbers.
Ukraine sees no sign of Russian forces pulling back from Kyiv - Defence ministry
Ukraine sees no signs on the ground that Russia has given up a plan to surround the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Ukrainian Defence ministry spokesperson Oleksander Motuzyanyk said on Monday. "According to our information, the Russian Federation has not abandoned its attempts, if not to capture, then to surround Kyiv. For now we don't see the movement of enemy forces away from Kyiv," he told a televised briefing.
