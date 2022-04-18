Russia-Ukraine news live updates: Russian forces strike Ukraine's big cities, bears down on Mariupol, shelling in Kharkiv

Russia-Ukraine news live updates: Ukraine's foreign minister is describing the situation in Mariupol as dire and heartbreaking and says Russia's continued attacks there could be a red line that ends all efforts to reach peace through negotiation. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian troops in southern Ukraine have been carrying out torture and kidnappings, and he called on the world Sunday to respond. Torture chambers are built there, Zelenskyy said in an evening address to the nation. They abduct representatives of local governments and anyone deemed visible to local communities. Zelenskyy said humanitarian aid has been stolen, creating famine. In occupied parts of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, he said, the Russians are creating separatist states and introducing Russian currency, the ruble. Intensified Russian shelling of Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, has killed 18 people and wounded 106 in the last four days alone, Zelenskyy said.Catch all the live updates on the Russia-Ukraine war today with CNBC-TV18's blog here
Ukraine-returned students seek govt help for admission in Indian medical colleges
The students who were evacuated from war-torn Ukraine and their parents gathered at Jantar Mantar here on Sunday and sought the government's intervention to ensure they are accommodated in Indian colleges. The students held placards that read: "Help all Indian MBBS students of Ukraine" and "Save the career of Indian students". Thousands of students from India studying in various medical colleges in Ukraine had to abandon their courses and return home after Russian forces launched an offensive against the country. Last month, a PIL was filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions on the issue of admission and continuation of studies in the country of Indian medical students who were evacuated from Ukraine.
Zelenskyy: Troops inflict 'deliberate terror'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian troops in southern Ukraine have been carrying out torture and kidnappings, and he called on the world Sunday to respond. Torture chambers are built there, Zelenskyy said in an evening address to the nation. They abduct representatives of local governments and anyone deemed visible to local communities. Zelenskyy said humanitarian aid has been stolen, creating famine. In occupied parts of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, he said, the Russians are creating separatist states and introducing Russian currency, the ruble. Intensified Russian shelling of Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, has killed 18 people and wounded 106 in the last four days alone, Zelenskyy said. This is nothing but deliberate terror. Mortars, artillery against ordinary residential neighbourhoods, against ordinary civilians, he said. He said a planned Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine will begin in the near future.
Ukraine's foreign minister says takeover of Mariupol could end talks
The situation in Mariupol is dire and heartbreaking, said Ukraine's foreign minister as Russia's continued attacks there could be a red line that ends all efforts to reach peace through negotiation. Dmytro Kuleba featured in CBS' Face the Nation and said that the remaining Ukrainian military personnel and civilians in the port city are basically encircled by Russian forces. He said the Ukrainians continue their struggle but that the city effectively doesn't exist anymore because of massive destruction.
