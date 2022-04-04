A Russian airstrike in Kharkiv on Sunday killed seven people and injured 34 others. On Sunday, Ukrainian and European leaders expressed their horror at what they described as Russian forces' atrocities near Kyiv before withdrawing from the region to concentrate their attacks elsewhere. The mayor of Bucha, a town 37 kilometres (23 miles) northwest of the capital, alleged on Saturday that 300 people were killed during the Russian army's month-long occupation. Reuters said that victims were still lying on the streets and in mass graves. Catch all the latest development around the Russia-Ukraine War here:
Pope still working on meeting Russian Orthodox patriarch
Pope Francis said Sunday he was still working on arranging a meeting with the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, despite the leader's seeming justification for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and said he wouldn't rule out travelling to the region if it would help.
Speaking to reporters en route home from Malta, Francis said he and Patriarch Kirill were thinking of a possible location in the Middle East. But he provided no details other than to recall that they spoke by video on March 16.
Kirill has called for peace and for civilians to be spared but has seemingly justified Russias invasion by casting it as a metaphysical battle with the West and its gay parades.
Zelenskyy says new Russia sanctions not enough
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that the West would impose a new package of sanctions on Russia over the killing of civilians in Bucha and other Ukrainian cities, but he said that was not enough of a punishment. He said that hundreds of people had been killed in Bucha and other cities, including civilians who had been shot. Russia has denied allegations that it troops killed civilians in Bucha.
Russia must be held accountable for Ukraine civilian deaths: Trudeau
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has condemned the “egregious and appalling” killings of civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, saying Russia must be held to account.
Russia asks UN Security Council to discuss mass graves "provocation"
Russia has requested that the United Nations Security Council convene on Monday to discuss what it called a "provocation by Ukrainian radicals" in the town of Bucha after Kyiv accused Russian troops of killing civilians there. "In light of the blatant provocation by Ukrainian radicals in Bucha, Russia has demanded that a meeting of the UN security council be convened," Dmitry Polansky, Russia's first deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, wrote on the Telegram messenger app.
Seven dead, 34 wounded in Russian strikes on Ukraine's Kharkiv, says local prosecutor
A Russian airstrike in Kharkiv on Sunday killed seven people and injured 34 others. On Sunday, Ukrainian and European leaders expressed their horror at what they described as Russian forces' atrocities near Kyiv before withdrawing from the region to concentrate their attacks elsewhere.
UN Chief António Guterres calls for probe into Ukraine civilian killings
Russia war could further escalate auto prices and shortages
BMW has halted production at two German factories. Mercedes is slowing work at its assembly plants. Volkswagen, warning of production stoppages, is looking for alternative sources for parts.
For more than a year, the global auto industry has struggled with a disastrous shortage of computer chips and other vital parts that have shrunk production, slowed deliveries and sent prices for new and used cars soaring beyond reach for millions of consumers.
Now, a new factor in Russia's war against Ukraine has thrown up yet another obstacle. Critically important electrical wiring, made in Ukraine, is suddenly out of reach. With buyer demand high, materials scarce and the war causing new disruptions, vehicle prices are expected to head even higher well into next year.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Russia-Ukraine Live War Blog
Good morning, readers. Welcome to CNBC-TV18's live blog on the ongoing crisis between Russia and Ukraine, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events surrounding both countries.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!