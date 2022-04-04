Pope still working on meeting Russian Orthodox patriarch

Pope Francis said Sunday he was still working on arranging a meeting with the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, despite the leader's seeming justification for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and said he wouldn't rule out travelling to the region if it would help.

Speaking to reporters en route home from Malta, Francis said he and Patriarch Kirill were thinking of a possible location in the Middle East. But he provided no details other than to recall that they spoke by video on March 16.

Kirill has called for peace and for civilians to be spared but has seemingly justified Russias invasion by casting it as a metaphysical battle with the West and its gay parades.