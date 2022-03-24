Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: The United States Embassy in Moscow on Wednesday received a list of its diplomats that were declared "persona non grata", a State Department spokesperson said, in what Russian media said was a response to a U.S. move ousting Russian staff at the United Nations. Washington last month said it was expelling 12 Russian diplomats at the country's U.N. mission in New York over national security concerns, and later announced it would oust an additional Russian at the U.N. who it said was a spy. Click here to track the developments in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War:
Russian journalist killed by shelling in Kyiv
A Russian journalist has been killed by shelling in Kyiv on a reporting assignment. The independent Russian news outlet The Insider said that Oksana Baulina was killed Wednesday when she was documenting the damage of Russian shelling of the Podil district of the capital and came under a new strike. It said a civilian was also killed and two people who were accompanying Baulina were wounded and hospitalised. The Insider said that Baulina had previously worked for the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation until she was forced to leave Russia after the organization was designated an extremist by the authorities. It said it will continue to cover the war in Ukraine, including such Russian war crimes as indiscriminate shelling of residential areas killing civilians and journalists. (AP)
Britain giving Ukraine thousands more missiles
Britain will send thousands more missiles to Ukraine's government as Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Western allies to boost the supply of military aid to Ukraine. Johnson is travelling to Brussels on Thursday for talks with NATO and the leaders of the Group of Seven. He is expected to provide further details of the new British aid during the visit, including the donation of 6,000 more missiles comprising anti-tank and high-explosive weaponry. The United Kingdom will work with our allies to step up military and economic support to Ukraine, strengthening their defences as they turn the tide in this fight, Johnson said. Britain has already sent more than 4,000 anti-tank weapons to Ukraine. The UK government also says it is providing some 4 million pounds ($5.3 million) in emergency funding to the BBC World Service to counter disinformation in Russia and Ukraine. (Source: AP)
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 200 pts, Nifty50 below 17,200; Zee Entertainment surges 10%
Russia moves to expel US diplomats in tit-for-tat move
The United States Embassy in Moscow on Wednesday received a list of its diplomats that were declared "persona non grata", a State Department spokesperson said, in what Russian media said was a response to a US move ousting Russian staff at the United Nations. Washington last month said it was expelling 12 Russian diplomats at the country's U.N. mission in New York over national security concerns, and later announced it would oust an additional Russian at the UN who it said was a spy.
Russia setting up defences outside Kyiv
A senior US defence official said Wednesday that Russian ground forces appear to be digging in and setting up defensive positions between 15-20 kilometers (9-12 miles) outside Kyiv, as they continue to make little to no progress moving toward the city center. The official said it appears the forces are no longer trying to advance into the city and, in some cases east of Kyiv, Ukrainian troops have been able to push Russian soldiers further away. The official said Russian forces had been 20-30 kilometers (12-19 miles) away to the east and northeast, and are now about 55 kilometers (34 miles) away.
Zelenskyy calls for 'unrestricted' NATO aid
Speaking on the eve of the NATO summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the alliance to provide effective and unrestricted support to Ukraine, including any weapons the country needs to fend off the Russian invasion. We ask that the alliance declare that it will fully assist Ukraine to win this war, clear our territory of the invaders and restore peace in Ukraine, he said late Wednesday during his nightly video address to the nation.
Mexico's ruling party boosts Russia 'friendship' committee
A half-dozen legislators from Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obradors Morena party joined Wednesday in creating a congressional Mexico-Russia Friendship Committee, almost a month after Russian troops invaded Ukraine. It was the latest in a string of events that suggest there is sympathy for Russia in Mexicos ruling party, despite the invasion.
About two dozen congress members from Morena and the allied Labor Party applauded Russian Ambassador Viktor Koronelli Wednesday after he addressed the committee, which met at Congress.
Biden lands in Europe in middle of dispute over Russian energy sanctions
US President Joe Biden landed in Brussels on Wednesday in the middle of a dispute with European allies over whether to impose further energy sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Russia supplies about 40% of the natural gas Europe uses, making it difficult for several European nations to ban Russian energy imports as the United States has.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia will seek payment in roubles for gas sales to "unfriendly" countries, a move that sent European gas prices soaring on concerns it would exacerbate the region's energy crunch.
Russia to seek payment for gas in Ruble from 'unfriendly' nations
Russia will seek payment in roubles for gas sold to "unfriendly" countries, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, and European gas prices soared over concerns that the move would exacerbate the region's energy crunch. European nations and the United States have imposed heavy sanctions on Russia since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. But Europe depends heavily on Russian gas for heating and power generation, and the European Union is split on whether to sanction Russia's energy sector.
WHO records 64 attacks on health care facilities in Ukraine
The World Health Organization (WHO) says it has verified 64 incidents of attacks on Ukrainian health care facilities and workers since the Russian invasion began. That amounts to two to three attacks on health care per day, and has caused 15 deaths and 37 injuries, the WHO said.
Russian journalist killed by shelling in Kyiv
A Russian journalist has been killed by shelling in Kyiv on a reporting assignment. The independent Russian news outlet The Insider said that Oksana Baulina was killed Wednesday when she was documenting the damage of Russian shelling of the Podil district of the capital and came under a new strike. It said a civilian was also killed and two people who were accompanying Baulina were wounded and hospitalized.
Google to pause ads that exploit or dismiss Russia-Ukraine war
Alphabet-owned Google will not help websites, apps and YouTube channels sell ads alongside content that it deems exploits, dismisses or condones the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, the US company said Wednesday. Google, whose advertising software helps publishers generate revenue, bars ads from appearing next to content that incites violence and denies tragic events. It is broadly applying those policies to the war.
"We can confirm that we're taking additional steps to clarify, and in some instances expand our monetization guidelines as they relate to the war in Ukraine," Google spokesman Michael Aciman said.
Russian communications regulator has blocked Google News
Russia's communications regulator has blocked Alphabet's Google News, accusing it of allowing access to what it calls fake material about the country's military operation in Ukraine, Interfax news agency said on Wednesday. The agency did not give details. A new Russian law makes it illegal to report any event that could discredit the Russian military.
US considers freezing Russia's gold reserves
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was set to meet with US lawmakers Wednesday to discuss a possible freeze on Russian reserves of gold. The move comes after several lawmakers introduced the Stop Russian GOLD Act, meant to target Russia's ability to sell its gold reserves to avoid the impact of sanctions.
Current sanctions on Russian elites, the country's Central Bank, President Vladimir Putin and other measures do not impact Russia's gold stockpile, which Putin has been accumulating for several years. Russia holds roughly $130 billion in gold reserves, according to lawmakers. The Bank of Russia announced Feb. 28 that it would resume the purchase of gold on the domestic precious metals market.
US sets some red lines for China over support for Russia
US national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Wednesday laid out some broad guidelines about the types of Chinese support for Russia that would warrant a response from the United States, after warning Beijing last week of potential dire consequences.
Speaking aboard Air Force One en route to Brussels where President Joe Biden will be attending the NATO summit, Sullivan said US sanctions enforcement will look closely at whether China facilitates settlement of Russian payments or attempts to counter export controls passed since Russia invaded Ukraine.
Biden to flag more Russia sanctions, G7 cooperation in Brussels
President Joe Biden flew to Brussels on Wednesday for emergency talks with European leaders about the war in Ukraine, carrying with him plans for more sanctions that sources said include members of the Russian parliament.
Biden's trip includes talks in Brussels with NATO and European leaders and a visit to Warsaw for consultations with Polish President Andrzej Duda. On Thursday, Biden will attend an emergency NATO summit, meet with G7 leaders and address the 27 leaders of the European Union at a session of the European Council.
India, 12 others abstain in UNSC on vote on Russian-led draft resolution on Ukraine
India, along with 12 other UN Security Council members, abstained on a resolution by Russia on the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. The draft resolution by Russia was cosponsored by Syria, North Korea and Belarus. It failed to get adopted in the Council on Wednesday as it did not get the required nine yes votes to pass. The draft resolution by Russia was cosponsored by Syria, North Korea and Belarus.
Russia expels US diplomats amid conflict
Russia on Wednesday said it was expelling US diplomats in retaliation for Washington's move to remove 12 of Moscow's representatives to the UN-based in New York. On March 23, a note with the list of the American diplomats declared 'persona non grata' was handed to the head of the American diplomatic mission who was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," the ministry said in a statement.
7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine, says NATO
NATO estimated on Wednesday that 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in four weeks of war in Ukraine, where fierce fighting by the country’s fast-moving defenders has denied Moscow the lightning victory it sought.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Russia-Ukraine War Blog
Good morning, readers. Welcome to CNBC-TV18's live Russia-Ukraine War blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events taking place in both countries after Russian troops launched an assault on Ukraine on February 24.
Stay tuned and have a great day ahead.