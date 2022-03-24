Mexico's ruling party boosts Russia 'friendship' committee

A half-dozen legislators from Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obradors Morena party joined Wednesday in creating a congressional Mexico-Russia Friendship Committee, almost a month after Russian troops invaded Ukraine. It was the latest in a string of events that suggest there is sympathy for Russia in Mexicos ruling party, despite the invasion.

About two dozen congress members from Morena and the allied Labor Party applauded Russian Ambassador Viktor Koronelli Wednesday after he addressed the committee, which met at Congress.