Russia-Ukraine War Live: India abstains from voting in UNSC on Russian-led draft resolution on Ukraine

USsets some red lines for China over support for RussiaUSnational security adviser Jake Sullivan on Wednesday laid out some broad guidelines about the types of Chinese support for Russia that would warrant a response from the United States, after warning Beijing last week of potential dire consequences.Speaking aboard Air Force One en route to Brussels where President Joe Biden will be attending the NATO summit, Sullivan said USsanctions enforcement will look closely at whether China facilitates settlement of Russian payments or attempts to counter export controls passed since Russia invaded Ukraine.