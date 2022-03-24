0

  Russia-Ukraine War Live: India abstains from voting in UNSC on Russian-led draft resolution on Ukraine

By CNBCTV18.com
Russian forces bombed areas of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Wednesday as Western leaders began gathering in Brussels to plan more measures to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt his month-old campaign. Putin, responding to a welter of Western sanctions that have hit Russia's economy hard and frozen its assets, said Moscow planned to switch its gas sales to "unfriendly" countries to roubles - a move that alarmed international markets. India, along with 12 other UN Security Council members, abstained from a resolution by Russia on the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. The draft resolution by Russia was cosponsored by Syria, North Korea and Belarus.

  • US sets some red lines for China over support for Russia

    US national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Wednesday laid out some broad guidelines about the types of Chinese support for Russia that would warrant a response from the United States, after warning Beijing last week of potential dire consequences.

    Speaking aboard Air Force One en route to Brussels where President Joe Biden will be attending the NATO summit, Sullivan said US sanctions enforcement will look closely at whether China facilitates settlement of Russian payments or attempts to counter export controls passed since Russia invaded Ukraine.

  • Biden to flag more Russia sanctions, G7 cooperation in Brussels

    President Joe Biden flew to Brussels on Wednesday for emergency talks with European leaders about the war in Ukraine, carrying with him plans for more sanctions that sources said include members of the Russian parliament.

    Biden's trip includes talks in Brussels with NATO and European leaders and a visit to Warsaw for consultations with Polish President Andrzej Duda. On Thursday, Biden will attend an emergency NATO summit, meet with G7 leaders and address the 27 leaders of the European Union at a session of the European Council.

  • India, 12 others abstain in UNSC on vote on Russian-led draft resolution on Ukraine

    India, along with 12 other UN Security Council members, abstained on a resolution by Russia on the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. The draft resolution by Russia was cosponsored by Syria, North Korea and Belarus. It failed to get adopted in the Council on Wednesday as it did not get the required nine yes votes to pass. The draft resolution by Russia was cosponsored by Syria, North Korea and Belarus.

  • Russia expels US diplomats amid conflict

    Russia on Wednesday said it was expelling US diplomats in retaliation for Washington's move to remove 12 of Moscow's representatives to the UN-based in New York. On March 23, a note with the list of the American diplomats declared 'persona non grata' was handed to the head of the American diplomatic mission who was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," the ministry said in a statement.

  • 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine, says NATO

    NATO estimated on Wednesday that 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in four weeks of war in Ukraine, where fierce fighting by the country’s fast-moving defenders has denied Moscow the lightning victory it sought.

  • Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Russia-Ukraine War Blog

    Good morning, readers. Welcome to CNBC-TV18's live Russia-Ukraine War blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events taking place in both countries after Russian troops launched an assault on Ukraine on February 24.

    Stay tuned and have a great day ahead.

Russian forces bombed areas of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Wednesday as Western leaders began gathering in Brussels to plan more measures to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt his month-old campaign.
Putin, responding to a welter of Western sanctions that have hit Russia's economy hard and frozen its assets, said Moscow planned to switch its gas sales to "unfriendly" countries to roubles - a move that alarmed international markets.
Kyiv's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, told reporters on Wednesday that 264 civilians in the city had been killed by Russian attacks. The noise of bombs falling could be heard in the background as he spoke. But Ukrainian forces had retaken the nearby towns of Makariv and Irpin from Russian control, he said.
Klitschko said later that one person was killed and two wounded on Wednesday when shells hit a shopping centre parking lot in a northern part of Kyiv. "The enemy continues to fire at the capital," Klitschko said in an online post.
President Joe Biden flew to Brussels on Wednesday for emergency talks with European leaders about the war in Ukraine, carrying with him plans for more sanctions that sources said include members of the Russian parliament.
Biden's trip includes talks in Brussels with NATO and European leaders and a visit to Warsaw for consultations with Polish President Andrzej Duda.
On Thursday, Biden will attend an emergency NATO summit, meet with G7 leaders and address the 27 leaders of the European Union at a session of the European Council.
Meanwhile, India, along with 12 other UN Security Council members, abstained on a resolution by Russia on the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. The draft resolution by Russia was cosponsored by Syria, North Korea and Belarus. It failed to get adopted in the Council on Wednesday as it did not get the required nine yes votes to pass. The draft resolution by Russia was cosponsored by Syria, North Korea and Belarus.
 
Click here to track the developments in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War:
