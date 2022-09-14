Mini
According to Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, "Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv TEC-5, one of the largest heat and power plants in Ukraine, killing at least one person and causing outages across several regions of Ukraine." The "consequences" have now been "fixed". Catch latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine war here:
In a swift counter-offensive, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said around 8,000 square km (3,100 square miles) have been liberated by Ukrainian forces so far this month. However, US President Biden said it is not possible to tell if the war is at a turning point.
Biden's statement comes as the US is likely to announce a new military aid package for Ukraine in "coming days". Meanwhile, Russia has likely used Iranian-made uncrewed aerial vehicles in Ukraine for the first time, according to Britain's defence intelligence.
Russian forces invaded Ukraine on February 24 after President Vladimir Putin announced a "special military operation" in Europe's second-largest country. Since then, there had been bloodshed, shelling and missile attacks in various parts of Ukraine. Thousands have died and over 53,000 Russian soldiers have been killed, according to Ukraine authorities.
(Edited by : Akriti Anand)
