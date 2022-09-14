By CNBCTV18.com

According to Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, "Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv TEC-5, one of the largest heat and power plants in Ukraine, killing at least one person and causing outages across several regions of Ukraine." The "consequences" have now been "fixed".

In a swift counter-offensive, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said around 8,000 square km (3,100 square miles) have been liberated by Ukrainian forces so far this month. However, US President Biden said it is not possible to tell if the war is at a turning point.

Biden's statement comes as the US is likely to announce a new military aid package for Ukraine in "coming days". Meanwhile, Russia has likely used Iranian-made uncrewed aerial vehicles in Ukraine for the first time, according to Britain's defence intelligence.

According to Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, "Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv TEC-5, one of the largest heat and power plants in Ukraine, killing at least one person and causing outages across several regions of Ukraine."

Other than in Ukraine, Russian authorities are also facing challenges in other former Soviet republics, with over 100 dead amid fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as shooting between guards patrolling the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

Nuclear plant: All three of the backup power lines at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant have been restored, the United Nations (UN) nuclear watchdog said. The lines had been brought down by shelling around the plant.

Balaklii, which had a population of 27,000 before the war, is one of a chain of key urban outposts that Ukraine has recaptured over the last week. On Tuesday, the streets around Balakliia's main square were eerily quiet. A resident, Mariya Tymofiyeva, said Russian soldiers would stop residents in the street and take their phones to check them for pro-Ukrainian slogans or to see if they were subscribed to pro-Ukrainian social media channels.

Meanwhile, the UN is trying to broker a resumption of Russian ammonia, a key ingredient in nitrate fertilizer, exports through Ukraine. A pipeline transporting ammonia from Russia's Volga region to Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa was shut down when Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

Russian forces invaded Ukraine on February 24 after President Vladimir Putin announced a "special military operation" in Europe's second-largest country. Since then, there had been bloodshed, shelling and missile attacks in various parts of Ukraine. Thousands have died and over 53,000 Russian soldiers have been killed, according to Ukraine authorities.