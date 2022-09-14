Mini
According to Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, "Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv TEC-5, one of the largest heat and power plants in Ukraine, killing at least one person and causing outages across several regions of Ukraine." The "consequences" have now been "fixed". Catch latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine war here:
“A competent leader can get efficient service from poor troops, while on the contrary an incapable leader can demoralize the best of troops.”General of the Armies John J. PershingTotal combat losses of the enemy from Feb 24 to Sep 13: pic.twitter.com/KI7U8RNtbY— Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) September 13, 2022
Yesterday it was time for the bravery of our rescuers and electrical engineers, who fixed the consequences of #Russia’s attack on one of #Ukraine’s largest heat and power plants. The electricity was restored in a couple of hours.📸 libkos#StandWithUkraine️#StopRussianWar pic.twitter.com/16CZGrrUem— MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) September 12, 2022