Russia Ukraine Live Updates: EU slashes 10% of Russian imports with new sanctions; US 'prefers' India move away from NAM, Russia

Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates:

Ukraine and its allies blamed Russia for a missile attack that killed at least 52 people at a train station packed with women, children and the elderly fleeing the threat of a Russian offensive in the east.

As regional authorities scrambled to continue evacuating the vulnerable, European Union leaders visited Kyiv to offer President Volodymyr Zelenskyy support and expedite Ukraine's path toward EU membership.

Zelenskyy called the strike in Kramatorsk in the eastern region of Donetsk a deliberate attack on civilians. The town's mayor estimated about 4,000 people were gathered there at the time.

Don't expect Russia to be ousted from UN Security Council: WH

A day after Russia's suspension from the UN Human Rights Council amid its invasion of Ukraine, the White House on Friday said it does not anticipate the same for Moscow in the Security Council where it is a veto-wielding Permanent Member. I know a question has been asked about whether Russia should be kicked out of being a permanent member. We don't anticipate that happening, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news briefing.

Would prefer India to move away from NAM, Russia: US diplomat

The United States would prefer India to move away from its long-term history of non-alignment G77 partnership with Russia, the Biden Administration has told lawmakers, observing that there is a great opportunity for defence trade with India. America's relationship with India is a very critical one, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman told members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee during a Congressional hearing early this week.

EU slashes 10% of Russian imports with new sweeping sanctions

The European Union on Friday formally adopted new sweeping sanctions against Russia, including bans on the import of coal, wood, chemicals and other products which were estimated to slash at least 10 percent of total imports from Moscow.

The measures also prevent many Russian vessels and trucks from accessing the EU, further crippling trade, and will ban all transactions with four Russian banks, including VTB.

The ban on coal, the first the EU has so far imposed on any energy import from Russia, will be fully effective from the second week of August. No new contracts can be signed from Friday. Existing contracts will have to be terminated by the second week of August, meaning that Russia can continue to receive payments from the EU on coal exports until then.

"These latest sanctions were adopted following the atrocities committed by Russian armed forces in Bucha and other places under Russian occupation," EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said in a statement.

US believes Russia used short-range ballistic missile in railway station strike

The United States believes Russia used a short range ballistic missile to strike a railway station in east Ukraine on Friday, a senior US defense official said. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the Pentagon believes Russian forces used an SS-21 Scarab missile in the strike but that the motivation for the attack was not clear.

The SS-21 is the name used by the NATO military alliance for a type of missile known as the Tochka in former Soviet states.