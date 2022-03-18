Russia-Ukraine LIVE updates: Blasts hit area near Lviv airport; Russian sanctions over Ukraine grow

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Russian forces largely bogged down outside major cities in Ukraine have turned to shelling them from a distance, including dozens of confirmed attacks on health facilities during the war that on Thursday entered its fourth week. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nighttime video address to the nation that he is thankful to US President Joe Biden for additional military aid but won't say specifically what the new package includes because he doesn't want to tip off Russia.
Russian diaspora isn't showing much support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Members of diaspora communities often mobilise to provide support to their ancestral homeland during a crisis. While the Russian invasion of Ukraine is a crisis for Ukrainians, it's also a crisis for Russia, and thousands have been detained for protesting the war. But where is the Russian diaspora's support for Russia in its time of crisis? Diaspora support during crises includes sending money to families and friends back home, financial aid to charitable organisations and business investment. It can also include the creation and reproduction of narratives to explain the crisis and provide reasons to care about what is happening in the ancestral homeland. Those narratives also factor into diaspora lobbying to shape foreign policy in the country of settlement toward the ancestral homeland. Likewise, countries in the midst of a crisis often turn to their diaspora to solicit support.
Sumy could see humanitarian corridors open Friday
The mayor of the Sumy region, in the north east of Ukraine, has posted details about possible humanitarian corridors that could open Friday in the region. Buses and vans would be sent to towns to help transport people - there are six different routes, all of which lead to Poltava in central Ukraine. Sumy, which is close to the Russian border and frontline, has experienced heavy shelling, with power and water cut off in recent weeks. (BBC)
Unconfirmed reports say Lviv's airport hit
The air raid sirens went off in Lviv at 06:08 (04:08 GMT), and from our hotel we can now see thick smoke billowing in the distance.
Unconfirmed reports say the city’s airport has been hit. The west of the country has been largely spared of attacks by Russia in this three-week old war. (BBC)
India buys Russian oil despite pressure for sanctions
The state-run Indian Oil Corp. bought 3 million barrels of crude oil from Russia earlier this week to secure its energy needs, resisting Western pressure to avoid such purchases, an Indian government official said Friday. The official said India has not imposed sanctions against buying oil and will be looking to purchase more from Russia despite calls not to from the US and other countries. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to talk to reporters. The United States, Britain and other western countries are urging India to avoid buying Russian oil and gas. Indian media reports said Russia was offering a discount on oil purchases of 20% below global benchmark prices.
Japan slaps new sanctions on Russian defence officials, arms exporter
Japan said on Friday it will impose sanctions against 15 Russian individuals and nine organisations, including defence officials and state-owned arms exporter Rosoboronexport. The sanctions, which include asset freezing, are the latest in a series of measures by Japan following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Japan has now slapped sanctions on 76 individuals, seven banks and 12 other organisations in Russia, according to the finance ministry. The government on Friday designated Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova and several military equipment makers including United Aircraft Corp, which manufactures fighter jets.
Biden looks to assess where China's Xi stands on Russia war
President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping are set to speak on Friday as the White House warns Beijing that providing military or economic assistance for Russia's invasion of Ukraine will trigger severe consequences from Washington and beyond. Planning for the call has been in the works since Biden and Xi held a virtual summit in November, but differences between Washington and Beijing over Russian President Vladimir Putin's prosecution of his three-week old war against Ukraine are expected to be at the center of the call. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden would question Xi about Beijing's rhetorical support of Putin and an absence of denunciation" of Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine.
India deeply concerned over deteriorating humanitarian situation in Ukraine: Tirumurti
India, which ensured the safe return of about 22,500 of its citizens from Ukraine, also assisted in the evacuation of nationals from 18 other countries, India's top envoy at the UN has said, as he voiced concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the war-torn country. Speaking at the UN Security Council briefing on Ukraine on Thursday, Tirumurti said there was an "urgent need to address the humanitarian needs of the affected population. He underscored that it is important that humanitarian action is always guided by the principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence.
Oil jumps as Russia-Ukraine talks stall
Oil prices extended their rally on Friday at the end of a third volatile week of trade after slim progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine raised the spectre of tighter sanctions and a prolonged disruption to oil supply. Despite battleground setbacks and punitive sanctions by the West, Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown little sign of relenting. A fourth day of talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators took place by videolink, but the Kremlin said an agreement had yet to be reached. Brent crude futures jumped $2.75, or 2.6%, to $109.39 a barrel at 0405 GMT, after surging nearly 9% on Thursday in the largest percentage gain since mid-2020. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed $2.93, or 2.9%, to $105.91 a barrel, adding to an 8% jump on Thursday.
Bipartisan group of lawmakers urge India to speak out against Putin
A bipartisan group of US lawmakers on Thursday urged India to speak out against the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The lawmakers, led by Congressman Joe Wilson and Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna, had a call with India's top envoy to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu where they discussed the matter. Appreciated the opportunity to join Wilson in a bipartisan call with Ambassador Sandhu, urging India to speak out against Putin's targeting of civilians in Ukraine, Khanna said.
Absence of clear denunciation of Russia by China flies in the face of everything Beijing stands for: White House
The absence of a clear denunciation by China of what Russia is doing in Ukraine flies in the face of everything Beijing stands for, including the basic principles of the UN Charter and respect for the sovereignty of nations, the White House has said ahead of the much-anticipated call between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Friday. Speaking at a news conference on Thursday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said China's assistance to Russia in invading a foreign country was of significant concern and the response to that would have consequences.
World leaders renew calls to investigate attacks on civilians in Ukraine
As Russian forces pressed their assault on Ukraine, world leaders called anew for an investigation of the Kremlins repeat attacks on civilian targets, including airstrikes on schools, hospitals and residential areas that led one official to lament that his city had never seen such nightmarish, colossal losses. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that American officials were evaluating potential war crimes and that if the intentional targeting of civilians by Russia is confirmed, there will be massive consequences."
Australia sanctions Russian billionaires with mining industry links
Australia imposed sanctions on Friday on two Russian oligarchs with links to its mining industry, one of them a billionaire with an investment connection to Rio Tinto's Gladstone alumina refinery joint venture. Foreign Minister Marise Payne said Australia was working in close cooperation with international partners to increase sanctions pressure on oligarchs close to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the invasion of Ukraine. "Australia has now added two billionaires with links to business interests in Australia, Oleg Deripaska and Viktor Vekselberg," Payne said in a statement.
Dollar in doldrums amid Ukraine hopes while traders mull Fed outcome
The US dollar headed for its first down week in six versus major peers on Friday, languishing near a one-week low, as investors continued to assess the impact of the start of the Federal Reserve rate increase cycle this week. The safe-haven greenback also lost traction - while the euro benefited - as traders stayed optimistic for an end to the war in Ukraine as talks continued between Moscow and Kyiv, although progress on Thursday was elusive. Sentiment also lifted after Russia avoided default on dollar-denominated debt. A phone call between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping later on Friday, with the U.S. warning China not to provide support to Russia, added a further layer of geopolitical risk.
Russian sanctions over Ukraine grow, Biden to talk to Xi
Japan and Australia on Friday slapped fresh sanctions on Russian entities as punishment for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, which the West says has been stalled by staunch resistance but continues to take a devastating toll on civilians. Ukraine's capital Kyiv reported "chaotic" Russian shelling while rescuers in the besieged port of Mariupol dug survivors from the rubble of bombed buildings. Officials from the two countries met again for peace talks on Thursday but said their positions remained far apart. Western sources and Ukrainian officials said Russia's assault has faltered since its troops invaded on Feb. 24, further dashing Moscow's expectations of a swift victory and the removal of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's government.