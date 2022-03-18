Russia-Ukraine LIVE updates: Blasts hit area near Lviv airport; Russian sanctions over Ukraine grow

Absence of clear denunciation of Russia by China flies in the face of everything Beijing stands for: White House

The absence of a clear denunciation by China of what Russia is doing in Ukraine flies in the face of everything Beijing stands for, including the basic principles of the UN Charter and respect for the sovereignty of nations, the White House has said ahead of the much-anticipated call between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Friday. Speaking at a news conference on Thursday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said China's assistance to Russia in invading a foreign country was of significant concern and the response to that would have consequences.