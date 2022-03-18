Russia-Ukraine LIVE updates: Blasts hit area near Lviv airport; Russian sanctions over Ukraine grow

Russian diaspora isn't showing much support for Russia's invasion of UkraineMembers of diaspora communities often mobilise to provide support to their ancestral homeland during a crisis. While the Russian invasion of Ukraine is a crisis for Ukrainians, it's also a crisis for Russia, and thousands have been detained for protesting the war. But where is the Russian diaspora's support for Russia in its time of crisis? Diaspora support during crises includes sending money to families and friends back home, financial aid to charitable organisations and business investment. It can also include the creation and reproduction of narratives to explain the crisis and provide reasons to care about what is happening in the ancestral homeland. Those narratives also factor into diaspora lobbying to shape foreign policy in the country of settlement toward the ancestral homeland. Likewise, countries in the midst of a crisis often turn to their diaspora to solicit support.