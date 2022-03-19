The United States is in touch with Indian leaders over the decision to buy oil at a discounted price from Russia, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on March 17.

Responding to a question on India's decision to buy Russian oil despite the sanctions imposed on the latter by most countries in the west, Psaki said, "We have been in touch, of course, with Indian leaders at a range of levels, (however) not through the President."

"What we will project and convey to any leader around the world is that the rest of the world is watching, where you are going to stand, as it relates to this conflict, (and) whether it is to support Russia, in any form as they are illegally invading Ukraine," Psaki said, according to news agency ANI.

Last week, the US had said India would not be violating the former's sanctions by purchasing oil from Russia at a discounted price. However, such a move would put the world's largest democracy on the "wrong side of history," the Biden-led nation said.

The US has imposed severe sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine in February and India has been under pressure to pick a side in the ongoing conflict.

However, India abstained from voting at the United Nations against Russia's aggression.

Last week, Russia urged India to deepen its investments in the sanction-hit country's oil and gas sector, and that it is keen on expanding the sales networks of Russian companies in Asia's third-largest economy.

"Russia's oil and petroleum product exports to India have approached $1 billion, and there are clear opportunities to increase this figure," Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"We are interested in further attracting Indian investment to the Russian oil and gas sector and expanding Russian companies' sales networks in India," Novak told the Indian Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri.