Russia-Ukraine Crisis: War, climate change both a result of dependency on fossil fuel, says scientist

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and climate change have a common root -- both these threats stem from humanity’s dependency on fossil fuel, Ukraine’s top climate scientist Svitlana Krakovska said.

“I started to think about the parallels between climate change and this war and it’s clear that the roots of both these threats to humanity are found in fossil fuels,” Krakovska told The Guardian.

Krakovska said Russia sells oil, gas and coal to countries across the world and uses the revenues to buy weapons. The same resources used by countries are responsible for global warming.

In a separate interview with CNBC, the veteran climate scientist said although the real cause of war may not be a result of fossil fuels, it was still the “enabler”, without which the war wouldn’t be possible.

Before the start of the war, Krakovska was leading a delegation of 11 Ukrainian scientists working on the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report on climate change, which was due to be released on February 28.

The IPCC report, which catalogues the consequences of global warming comprehensively, said nearly half of the world’s population was vulnerable to disasters as a result of burning of fossil fuels.

It is only after Russia launched an unprovoked attack on Ukraine that the European governments have tried to cut their reliance on Russian oil and gas. At present, the EU, which imports 40 percent of its gas supply from Russia, is working on a plan to draw more power from renewable sources and bolster energy efficiency measures. It is also planning to build liquified natural gas terminals to receive gas from other countries.

US President Joe Biden has also imposed a ban on the import of Russian oil, liquefied natural gas, and coal to the US, a move that the President believes would deliver a “powerful blow to Putin’s war machine”.

Biden said the US plans to collaborate with the European governments to draft a long-term plan to phase out import of Russian oil and gas.

Meanwhile, a report from campaign group Transport and Environment revealed that the Russian military benefitted from the $285 million in oil payments made by European countries every day, CNBC reported.

It is an undeniable fact that a significant share of Russia’s revenues come from the export of oil and gas, Jonathan Elkind, an expert in energy policy at Columbia University, told The Guardian.

“The conclusion should be that the sooner we will stop our dependency on fossil fuels, the better world we will have for us and our children,” Krakovska said.