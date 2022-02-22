India calls for restraint on all sides, immediate priority is de-escalation: India's Permanent Representative to UN TS Tirumurti

Escalation of tensions along the Ukraine-Russia border is a matter of deep concern, said India's Permanent Representative to UN TS Tirumurti. “India calls for restraint on all sides, immediate priority is de-escalation. We cannot afford a military escalation and are convinced that this issue can only be resolved diplomatically,” said Tirumurti.

The Minsk agreement provides the basis for a negotiated and peaceful settlement. More than 20,000 Indian students study in Ukraine and their well being is India's priority. We need to intensify diplomatic efforts to ensure a mutually amicable solution is arrived at the earliest, he added.