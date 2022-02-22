Russia-Ukraine Crisis Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine Crisis Live Updates: The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict may escalate further a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees to recognise Ukraine's regions of Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics as independent, and raising the fears of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Putin has also ordered troops into eastern Ukraine in what the Kremlin called a "peacekeeping" mission. Meanwhile, oil jumped to a seven-year high, safe-havens rallied and share markets including in India dived on Tuesday as Europe's eastern flank stood on the brink of war after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine. Here are the live updates from the Russia-Ukraine crisis today:
How does Russia Ukrain Saga impact Alcoholic Beverage stks in India:
Ukraine is among the top five global producers of barley
Ukraine is estimated to account for 18% of global barley exports in CY22
any major escalation between Ukraine and Russia could affect global barley supplies.
Spot Barley prices in India are up over 60% YoY.
Indian brewers largely source barley locally
A global increase in barley could cause local prices to move up should there be a disruption in supplies.
Commodities | Brent crude rises above $97/barrel
The Russia-Ukraine standoff sends jitters across commodity markets. There are talks about lesser supplies, lower global inventories and surging demand. Crude oil -- the most traded commodity in the world -- sees the maximum impact, not only because of the Russia-Ukraine crisis but also because Russia is the third-largest producer and second-largest exporter of the commodity.
Brent crosses the $97 per barrel level. (Read more on commodities)
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 1,000 pts, Nifty50 below 16,950 as Ukraine-Russia crisis rattles global markets; VIX surges 17%
Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 surrefed deep cuts on Tuesday after a gap-down start, mirroring a sell-off across global markets after Russia ordered troops into eastern Ukraine. All sectors were deep in the red, with the heavyweight financial and IT spaces being the worst drags on headline indices. Broader markets also bled, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices falling around two percent each.
De-escalation of Russia-Ukraine tensions immediate priority: India at UN
Voicing "deep concern" over the escalation of tension along the Russia-Ukraine border, India has told the UN Security Council that the immediate priority is de-escalation of tensions, taking into account the "legitimate" security interests of all countries. Addressing an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday night, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti said, We have been closely following the evolving developments relating to Ukraine, including developments along the eastern border of Ukraine and the related announcement by the Russian Federation. "The escalation of tension along the border of Ukraine with the Russian Federation is a matter of deep concern. These developments have the potential to undermine peace and security of the region, he said at an emergency UNSC meeting held at the request of Ukraine.
Japan criticises Russia, will discuss sanctions
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida criticised Russia for violating Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity and said his country will discuss possible severe actions including sanctions with the international community. Kishida was responding to Russian President Vladimir Putin's signing Monday of decree recognising the independence of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, ordering his troops to maintain peace in those areas. Putin's announcement raised fears of an imminent invasion.
India's TS Trimurti calls escalation of tension matter of deep concern
The escalation of tension along the border of Ukraine with the Russian Federation is a matter of deep concern. These developments have the potential to undermine peace and security of the region: India's Permanent Rep to United Nations TS Tirumurti, at UNSC meet on Ukraine
Clear attack on Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity: Blinken
Strongly condemning President Vladimir Putin's decision to recognise the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics as independent, US Secretary of State Tony Blinken on Monday said that this is a clear attack on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Putin signed decrees to recognise the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics as independent. The move was strongly condemned by the US, which said that the decision represents a complete rejection" of Russia's commitments under the Minsk agreements and directly contradicts Russia's claimed commitment to diplomacy.
Gap-down opening likely for Sensex, Nifty50 on Tuesday as Russia's move on Ukraine rattles global markets
At 8:28 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the Nifty index - were down 212.5 points or 1.2 percent at 16,993.5 indicating a gap-down opening for Sensex, Nifty50 on Tuesday as Russia's move on Ukraine rattles global markets. (Catch all stock market updates with CNBCTV18.com's live market blog)
India calls for restraint on all sides, immediate priority is de-escalation: India's Permanent Representative to UN TS Tirumurti
Escalation of tensions along the Ukraine-Russia border is a matter of deep concern, said India's Permanent Representative to UN TS Tirumurti. “India calls for restraint on all sides, immediate priority is de-escalation. We cannot afford a military escalation and are convinced that this issue can only be resolved diplomatically,” said Tirumurti.
The Minsk agreement provides the basis for a negotiated and peaceful settlement. More than 20,000 Indian students study in Ukraine and their well being is India's priority. We need to intensify diplomatic efforts to ensure a mutually amicable solution is arrived at the earliest, he added.
Ukraine president tells nation “We are not afraid of anyone”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told the nation that Ukraine is "not afraid of anyone or anything" after Russia recognizes the independence of separatist regions.
Putin orders Russian troops to Ukraine after recognising breakaway regions
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising them as independent on Monday, accelerating a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war.
Japan likely to join any US-led sanctions on Russia - Reports
Japan will likely join US-led sanctions on Russia, including a ban on chip and other key technology exports, should President Vladimir Putin order an invasion of Ukraine, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Tuesday.
Oil leaps, stocks slide as Russia moves on Ukraine
Oil jumped to a seven-year high, safe-havens rallied and U.S. stock futures dived on Tuesday as Europe's eastern flank stood on the brink of war after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine. Brent crude futures rose 4 percent to $97.35, their highest since September 2014. S&P 500 futures fell 2 percent and Nasdaq futures fell 2.7 percent.
US President signs executive order to prohibit trade and investment with Donetsk, Luhansk
President Biden signed an executive order to prohibit trade and investment between US individuals and the two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine recognised as independent by Russia.
Indian Ambassador to UN to speak at the UN emergency meeting shortly
India's Permanent Representative to UN TS Tirumurti to speak at the UN Security Council emergency meeting in about an hour's time.
UK to announce sanctions against Russia
"We will be announcing new sanctions on Russia in response to their breach of international law and attack on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," said UK foreign secretary.
Meanwhile, in its latest advisory, the Indian embassy has put out a list of additional flights being organised for Indian citizens to return from Ukraine
Kyiv would hold all responsibility for the possible continuation of bloodshed: Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an hour-long speech Monday that if Ukraine did not "immediately" end military operations in its eastern regions, Kyiv would hold "all responsibility for the possible continuation of bloodshed"
President Biden to issue sanctions on DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine: White House
President Biden will soon issue an Executive Order that will prohibit new investment, trade, and financing by US persons to, from, or in the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine: White House
EU calls Russia's announcement 'blatant violation of international law'
President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen said, "The recognition of the two separatist territories in Ukraine is a blatant violation of international law, the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the Minsk agreements. The EU and its partners will react with unity, firmness and with determination in solidarity with Ukraine."
Condemn Russia’s decision to extend recognition to Donetsk and Luhansk ''People’s Republics'': NATO secretary
I condemn Russia’s decision to extend recognition to the self-proclaimed 'Donetsk People’s Republic' and 'Luhansk People’s Republic'," said NATO secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. This further undermines Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, erodes efforts towards a resolution of the conflict, and violates the Minsk Agreements, to which Russia is a party.
Vladimir Putin recognises independence of rebel Ukrainian territories
Good morning readers and welcome to CNBC-TV18's live coverage of the Russia-Ukraine conflict as, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of two separatist regions of Ukraine - Donetsk and Lugansk - in the wee hours on Tuesday. After his televised address to the nation, Putin also officially signed friendship and aid agreements with the Russia-backed separatist leaders of Ukraine. Our team of journalists will keep you posted on the latest updates and developments from the rapidly evolving security situation in the region.
