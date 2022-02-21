Russia-Ukraine crisis live updates: Biden, Putin agree to Macron-brokered summit

Russia-Ukraine crisis live updates: Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden have reportedly agreed to a summit — to be held only if Moscow does not invade Ukraine, France announced Monday following a frantic new round of diplomacy to avert an all-out war. Here are the live updates from the Russia-Ukraine crisis today
Analysis: US, allies united if Russia invades, at odds over other scenarios
In the event of a physical invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the United States and its allies have mapped out detailed plans for coordinated, severe sanctions to be put in place. However, how they should respond to other kinds of aggressions still need to be ironed out, US and European officials say.
Jaishankar holds wide-ranging and productive talks with French counterpart in Paris
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday held wide-ranging and productive talks with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian here during which he discussed bilateral cooperation, Indo-Pacific and the Ukraine situation. Jaishankar reached France on Sunday after concluding his visit to Germany where he attended the Munich Security Conference 2022.
Ukraine tensions: US embassy tells Americans to have an evacuation plan from Russia
The US embassy in Russia cautioned Americans on Sunday to have evacuation plans, citing the threat of attacks in Moscow and along the Russian border with Ukraine, drawing a rebuke from Russian foreign ministry.
There have been premium building up in various commodities because of the Russia-Ukraine situation and gold is one of them. It is trading at a 9-month high and continues to meander around the USD 1,900 per ounce mark. The prices gained for 3 weeks straight and it is up more than 5 percent this year.
Biden agrees in principle to Ukraine summit with Putin
The office of French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement on Monday he had pitched both leaders on a summit over "security and strategic stability in Europe." The White House said in a statement that Biden had accepted the meeting "in principle" but only "if an invasion hasn't happened."
