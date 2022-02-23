Russia-Ukraine Conflict LIVE: Shelling reported near Ukraine frontline; US, EU slap more sanctions on Moscow

Mini

Russia-Ukraine Conflict Live: Russian President Vladimir Putin has raised the stakes in the Ukraine standoff by recognising the independence of rebel regions in the country's east, while US President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced the first wave of sanctions against Russia for what he said was the beginning of an invasion of Ukraine, and vowed steeper punishments ahead if Russia continues its aggression. US joins 27 EU member nations who agreed to levy their own sanctions on Russia. Here are the live updates from the Russia-Ukraine crisis today: