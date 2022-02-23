Russia-Ukraine Conflict LIVE: Shelling reported near Ukraine frontline; US, EU slap more sanctions on Moscow

Russia-Ukraine Conflict Live: Russian President Vladimir Putin has raised the stakes in the Ukraine standoff by recognising the independence of rebel regions in the country's east, while US President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced the first wave of sanctions against Russia for what he said was the beginning of an invasion of Ukraine, and vowed steeper punishments ahead if Russia continues its aggression. US joins 27 EU member nations who agreed to levy their own sanctions on Russia. Here are the live updates from the Russia-Ukraine crisis today:
Images show new deployment of military vehicles in Belarus: Maxar
Satellite images show a new deployment of more than 100 military vehicles and dozens of troop tents in southern Belarus near the Ukraine border, a private U.S. company said on Tuesday. The images also showed a new field hospital and heavy equipment transporters in western Russia close to the border with Ukraine, according to Maxar Technologies.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz rules out delivery of arms to Ukraine
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says Germany continues to rule out the delivery of arms to Ukraine despite Russian President Vladimir Putin's order to deploy troops to separatist regions of eastern Ukraine. Scholz told German public broadcaster ARD on Tuesday night that Germany had made a decision to not export weapons to crisis regions a long time ago, and we stick to that.
Japan sanctions Russia, separatist Ukraine areas
Japan's prime minister has announced sanctions targeting Russia and two separatist Ukrainian regions recognised as independent by Russian President Vladimir Putin, joining an international effort seeking to pressure Russia to return to diplomatic solutions. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday that his government will ban new issuance and distribution of Russian government bonds in Japan in response to the actions Russia has been taking in Ukraine.
Indian-American economic advisor leads Biden admin in executing sanctions on Russia
Indian-American economic advisor Daleep Singh is leading the efforts of the Biden administration to impose punitive sanctions on Russia over its actions against Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed decrees to recognise Ukraine's regions of Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics as independent, escalating the tension in the region and increasing fears of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. He also ordered Russian troops into eastern Ukraine in what the Kremlin called a "peacekeeping" mission in the Moscow-backed regions.
Sound of bombing heard near Ukraine frontline
Blasts heard near Ukraine-controlled Shchastya and the self-proclaimed Republic of Luhansk, reported AFP. Shchastya is located between Kyiv-controlled territories and Lugansk. Kyiv has warned Russia's recognition of the breakaway regions heralds "further military aggression" against Ukraine.
West unveils sanctions with more ready if Russia carries out full-scale Ukraine invasion
Western nations on Tuesday punished Russia with new sanctions for ordering troops into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine and threatened to go further if Moscow launched an all-out invasion of its neighbour. The United States, the European Union and Britain announced plans to target banks and elites while Germany halted a major gas pipeline project from Russia, which they say has amassed more than 150,000 troops near Ukraine's borders. Moscow has denied planning an invasion.
Stocks regroup as investors hold their breath on Ukraine
Asian stocks steadied on Wednesday and demand for safe-havens waned a little as investors regarded Russian troop movements near Ukraine and initial Western sanctions as leaving room to avoid a war, while a rate hike lifted New Zealand's dollar. Commodity prices remain elevated, however, and traders are still nervous over the situation on Europe's eastern edge. Overnight oil struck a seven-year high while the S&P 500 index tipped into correction territory, having dropped more than 10% from January's record peak.
Taiwan says must raise alertness over Ukraine crisis
Taiwan's security and armed forces must increase their surveillance and alertness on military activities in the region, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday during a meeting to discuss the Ukraine crisis.
Oil settles near 2014 high on Russia-Ukraine escalation
Oil edged close to $100 a barrel on Tuesday after Moscow ordered troops into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, but pared gains to end near 2014 highs following Western efforts to stop what they fear is the beginning of a full-scale Russian invasion.
Russia postpones Cuba debt payments amid warming relations
Russia has agreed to postpone some debt payments owed to it by communist-run Cuba until 2027, its lower house of parliament said on Tuesday, just days after the two countries announced they would deepen ties amid the spiralling Ukraine crisis. The loans, worth $2.3 billion and provided to Cuba by Russia between 2006 and 2019, helped underwrite investments in power generation, metals and transportation infrastructure, according to a statement from the lower house, or Duma.
Japan imposes sanctions on Russia over actions in Ukraine
Japan prohibited the issuance of Russian bonds and freezed the assets of certain Russian individuals, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday while levying sanctions on Russia over Ukraine crisis. Kishida, who also called on Russia to return to diplomatic discussions, said he did not see a significant impact on energy supplies in the short term from the current situation and said further steps would be considered should the situation worsen.
Russia-Ukraine crisis: Canadian PM Trudeau announces first round of economic sanctions
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday announced a first round of economic sanctions on Russia a day after Moscow recognised the separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent. UK, EU, Germany and Britain also announced ways they will hit Russia financially as they fear a further incursion is to come, a move Moscow has consistently denied for months.
Blinken cancels Geneva meeting with Russian FM
Secretary of State Antony Blinken says he has cancelled plans to meet his Russian counterpart in Geneva later this week as Russia presses ahead with recognition of separatist regions of Ukraine. Blinken told reporters on Tuesday that Russia's actions indicated Moscow was not serious about a diplomatic path to resolving the crisis. As a result, he said he had called off his Thursday meeting with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
Biden says US sanctioning Russian oligarchs, debt in retaliation for action against Ukraine, warns of further sanctions
US President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday new sanctions in retaliation for Russia recognising two breakaway regions of Ukraine and sending troops there, adding to Western efforts to stop what they fear is the beginning of a full-scale invasion. The measures target Russian banks and sovereign debt, among other steps.
EU nations unanimously approve Russian sanctions
The 27 European Union members nations have unanimously agreed on an initial set of sanctions targeting Russian officials over their actions in Ukraine, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drianance's said. EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said the package approved on Tuesday will hurt Russia a lot.
Poland says heavy sanctions should be inflicted on Russia
Polish leaders welcomed Germany's suspension of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline on Tuesday but sought more punitive measures against Russia for its actions against Ukraine. The Polish government also approved a homeland defence bill that increases military spending. The government had previously announced plans for the legislation but approved the bill as Russian President Vladimir Putin pursued authorisation to use military force outside his country, which could presage a broader attack on Ukraine.