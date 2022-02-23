Russia-Ukraine Conflict Live: Beginning of Russian invasion, says US Secretary of State Blinken; US, 27 EU nations agree to levy sanctions on Russia

Russia postpones Cuba debt payments amid warming relationsRussia has agreed to postpone some debt payments owed to it by communist-run Cuba until 2027, its lower house of parliament said on Tuesday, just days after the two countries announced they would deepen ties amid the spiralling Ukraine crisis. The loans, worth $2.3 billion and provided to Cuba by Russia between 2006 and 2019, helped underwrite investments in power generation, metals and transportation infrastructure, according to a statement from the lower house, or Duma.