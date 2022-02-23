0

  Russia-Ukraine Conflict Live: Beginning of Russian invasion, says US Secretary of State Blinken; US, 27 EU nations agree to levy sanctions on Russia

Russia-Ukraine Conflict Live: Beginning of Russian invasion, says US Secretary of State Blinken; US, 27 EU nations agree to levy sanctions on Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has raised the stakes in the Ukraine standoff by recognising the independence of rebel regions in the country's east, while US President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced the first wave of sanctions against Russia for what he said was the beginning of an invasion of Ukraine, and vowed steeper punishments ahead if Russia continues its aggression. US joins 27 EU member nations who agreed to levy their own sanctions on Russia.

  • Russia postpones Cuba debt payments amid warming relations

    Russia has agreed to postpone some debt payments owed to it by communist-run Cuba until 2027, its lower house of parliament said on Tuesday, just days after the two countries announced they would deepen ties amid the spiralling Ukraine crisis. The loans, worth $2.3 billion and provided to Cuba by Russia between 2006 and 2019, helped underwrite investments in power generation, metals and transportation infrastructure, according to a statement from the lower house, or Duma.

  • Japan imposes sanctions on Russia over actions in Ukraine

    Japan prohibited the issuance of Russian bonds and freezed the assets of certain Russian individuals, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday while levying sanctions on Russia over Ukraine crisis. Kishida, who also called on Russia to return to diplomatic discussions, said he did not see a significant impact on energy supplies in the short term from the current situation and said further steps would be considered should the situation worsen.

  • Russia-Ukraine crisis: Canadian PM Trudeau announces first round of economic sanctions

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday announced a first round of economic sanctions on Russia a day after Moscow recognised the separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent. UK, EU, Germany and Britain also announced ways they will hit Russia financially as they fear a further incursion is to come, a move Moscow has consistently denied for months.

  • Blinken cancels Geneva meeting with Russian FM

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken says he has cancelled plans to meet his Russian counterpart in Geneva later this week as Russia presses ahead with recognition of separatist regions of Ukraine. Blinken told reporters on Tuesday that Russia's actions indicated Moscow was not serious about a diplomatic path to resolving the crisis. As a result, he said he had called off his Thursday meeting with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. 

  • Biden says US sanctioning Russian oligarchs, debt in retaliation for action against Ukraine, warns of further sanctions

    US President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday new sanctions in retaliation for Russia recognising two breakaway regions of Ukraine and sending troops there, adding to Western efforts to stop what they fear is the beginning of a full-scale invasion. The measures target Russian banks and sovereign debt, among other steps.

  • EU nations unanimously approve Russian sanctions

    The 27 European Union members nations have unanimously agreed on an initial set of sanctions targeting Russian officials over their actions in Ukraine, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drianance's said. EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said the package approved on Tuesday will hurt Russia a lot. 

  • Poland says heavy sanctions should be inflicted on Russia

    Polish leaders welcomed Germany's suspension of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline on Tuesday but sought more punitive measures against Russia for its actions against Ukraine. The Polish government also approved a homeland defence bill that increases military spending. The government had previously announced plans for the legislation but approved the bill as Russian President Vladimir Putin pursued authorisation to use military force outside his country, which could presage a broader attack on Ukraine.

  • Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's coverage of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis.
    Have a great day ahead. 
Russian President Vladimir Putin has raised the stakes in the Ukraine standoff by recognising the independence of rebel regions in the country's east, while US President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced the first wave of sanctions against Russia for what he said was the beginning of an invasion of Ukraine, and vowed steeper punishments ahead if Russia continues its aggression. The sanctions, among others things, target Russian banks and sovereign debt. It was labelled a strong “first move” by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who said he also got a promise of more weapons from US officials. US Secretary of State Tony Blinken on Tuesday cancelled his scheduled meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov later this week in protest against what he said was the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
