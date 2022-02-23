Russia-Ukraine Conflict Live: Beginning of Russian invasion, says US Secretary of State Blinken; US, 27 EU nations agree to levy sanctions on Russia

Russia-Ukraine Conflict Live:

Russian President Vladimir Putin has raised the stakes in the Ukraine standoff by recognising the independence of rebel regions in the country's east, while US President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced the first wave of sanctions against Russia for what he said was the beginning of an invasion of Ukraine, and vowed steeper punishments ahead if Russia continues its aggression. The sanctions, among others things, target Russian banks and sovereign debt. It was labelled a strong “first move” by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who said he also got a promise of more weapons from US officials. US Secretary of State Tony Blinken on Tuesday cancelled his scheduled meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov later this week in protest against what he said was the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

