Russia-Ukraine Crisis Live: Putin announces 'military operation' in Ukraine, warns foreign interference would lead to major consequences

UN Chief tells Russia's Putin to stop troops from attacking Ukraine
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made a personal appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop his troops from entering Ukraine at an emergency Security Council meeting on Wednesday night.
India calls for immediate de-escalation amid rising Ukraine-Russia crisis: TS Tirumurti
India's Permanent Representative to the UN TS Tirumurti says, “Regret that calls of the international community to give time to recent initiatives by parties to diffuse tensions were not heeded to. The situation is in danger of spiralling into a major crisis. The legitimate security interests of all parties must be taken into account. India calls for immediate de-escalation and all parties must refrain from actions that worsen the situation. We are facilitating the return of 20,000 Indian nationals from Ukraine. The solution lies in sustained diplomatic dialogue.
Putin warns any foreign attempt to interfere with Russian action would lead to 'consequences they have never seen'
Breaking: Russian president Vladimir Putin announces a 'military operation' in Ukraine - AFP
Russia's Putin announces a 'military operation' in Ukraine, calls on Ukraine military to 'lay down its arms'. UN chief tells Putin: 'Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine'.
US warns Putin of significant consequences' if Russia invades Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin will face significant consequences if Moscow invades Ukraine, the White House warned on Wednesday, noting that the series of sanctions announced against it in the last two days is just a beginning. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, during her daily news conference, told reporters that the United States has a specific authority to take additional steps against Russia's financial institutions
SGX Nifty futures tank over 300 points
Indian equity benchmarks are likely to make a gap-down start today. Singapore Exchange (SGX) futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- fell as much as 316.5 points or 1.9 percent to 16,779.5 ahead of the opening bell. (Catch live stock market updates with CNBC-TV18's market blog)
Oil rises as US says Russian attack on Ukraine may occur soon
Oil prices gained more than $1 on Thursday, trading below seven-year highs hit earlier this week, as fresh developments on the Russia-Ukraine crisis sparked concerns that supported prices. Brent crude rose 73 cents, or 0.75 percent, to $97.57 a barrel at 0130 GMT, after soaring as high as $98.08.
Ukraine's Parliament approves state of emergency
The Ukrainian Parliament on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, approved a declaration of a state of emergency in entire Ukraine except for two eastern regions where it has been in place since 2014.
With war drawing closer, rebels ask Russia for military help
The Kremlin said rebel leaders in eastern Ukraine asked Russia for military assistance on Wednesday to help fend off Ukrainian aggression, an announcement that immediately fueled fears that Moscow was offering up a pretext for war, just as the West had warned about.
UN Security Council schedules emergency meeting on Ukraine
Ukraine has requested an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council for Wednesday night, citing the urgent threat of a Russian invasion. In a letter to Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia, who holds the council presidency in February, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba requested the meeting.
Ukraine shuts airports, warns of airspace danger
The Ukrainian government is closing airports in eastern Ukraine from midnight through 7 a.m. because of the confrontation with Russia. Ukrainian aviation authorities also have declared some airspace in the east to be danger areas because of attempts by Russian aviation authorities to seize control of the airspace.
Ukraine acted after Russia issued a ban on civilian air traffic in airspace over eastern Ukraine.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says 'major war in Europe' could be started by Russia soon, tells Moscow that the possibility of war 'depends on you'
