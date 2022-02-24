0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
  • Business News>
  • world news>

  • Russia-Ukraine Crisis Live: Putin announces 'military operation' in Ukraine, warns foreign interference would lead to major consequences

Russia-Ukraine Crisis Live: Putin announces 'military operation' in Ukraine, warns foreign interference would lead to major consequences

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Mini

Russia-Ukraine Crisis Live: The United Nations Security Council scheduled an emergency meeting for Wednesday night at the request of Ukraine, which said it feared an immediate threat of a Russian invasion. Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba asked for the meeting in a letter to Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia, who holds the council presidency in February. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he believes Russia will invade Ukraine within hours after separatists on Wednesday asked for Russian help to repel "aggression" and as explosions rocked the breakaway eastern city of Donetsk. Catch all the live updates on Russia-Ukraine Crisis here:

Russia-Ukraine Crisis Live: Putin announces 'military operation' in Ukraine, warns foreign interference would lead to major consequences

  • India calls for immediate de-escalation amid rising Ukraine-Russia crisis: TS Tirumurti

    India's Permanent Representative to the UN TS Tirumurti says, “Regret that calls of the international community to give time to recent initiatives by parties to diffuse tensions were not heeded to. The situation is in danger of spiralling into a major crisis. The legitimate security interests of all parties must be taken into account. India calls for immediate de-escalation and all parties must refrain from actions that worsen the situation. We are facilitating the return of 20,000 Indian nationals from Ukraine. The solution lies in sustained diplomatic dialogue.

  • Putin warns any foreign attempt to interfere with Russian action would lead to 'consequences they have never seen'

  • Breaking: Russian president Vladimir Putin announces a 'military operation' in Ukraine - AFP

    Russia's Putin announces a 'military operation' in Ukraine, calls on Ukraine military to 'lay down its arms'. UN chief tells Putin: 'Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine'.

  • US warns Putin of significant consequences' if Russia invades Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin will face significant consequences if Moscow invades Ukraine, the White House warned on Wednesday, noting that the series of sanctions announced against it in the last two days is just a beginning. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, during her daily news conference, told reporters that the United States has a specific authority to take additional steps against Russia's financial institutions

  • SGX Nifty futures tank over 300 points

    Indian equity benchmarks are likely to make a gap-down start today. Singapore Exchange (SGX) futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- fell as much as 316.5 points or 1.9 percent to 16,779.5 ahead of the opening bell. (Catch live stock market updates with CNBC-TV18's market blog)

  • Oil rises as US says Russian attack on Ukraine may occur soon

    Oil prices gained more than $1 on Thursday, trading below seven-year highs hit earlier this week, as fresh developments on the Russia-Ukraine crisis sparked concerns that supported prices. Brent crude rose 73 cents, or 0.75 percent, to $97.57 a barrel at 0130 GMT, after soaring as high as $98.08.

  • Ukraine's Parliament approves state of emergency

    The Ukrainian Parliament on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, approved a declaration of a state of emergency in entire Ukraine except for two eastern regions where it has been in place since 2014.

  • With war drawing closer, rebels ask Russia for military help       

    The Kremlin said rebel leaders in eastern Ukraine asked Russia for military assistance on Wednesday to help fend off Ukrainian aggression, an announcement that immediately fueled fears that Moscow was offering up a pretext for war, just as the West had warned about.

  • UN Security Council schedules emergency meeting on Ukraine

    Ukraine has requested an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council for Wednesday night, citing the urgent threat of a Russian invasion. In a letter to Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia, who holds the council presidency in February, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba requested the meeting.

  • Ukraine shuts airports, warns of airspace danger

    The Ukrainian government is closing airports in eastern Ukraine from midnight through 7 a.m. because of the confrontation with Russia. Ukrainian aviation authorities also have declared some airspace in the east to be danger areas because of attempts by Russian aviation authorities to seize control of the airspace.

    Ukraine acted after Russia issued a ban on civilian air traffic in airspace over eastern Ukraine.

  • Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says 'major war in Europe' could be started by Russia soon, tells Moscow that the possibility of war 'depends on you'

  • Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's coverage of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis where we bring to you the latest updates surrounding the protracted conflict between the two countries.

    Have a great day ahead.

Russia-Ukraine Crisis Live:
The United Nations Security Council scheduled an emergency meeting for Wednesday night at the request of Ukraine, which said it feared an immediate threat of a Russian invasion. Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba asked for the meeting in a letter to Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia, who holds the council presidency in February. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he believes Russia will invade Ukraine within hours after separatists on Wednesday asked for Russian help to repel "aggression" and as explosions rocked the breakaway eastern city of Donetsk. The Ukrainian government also closed airports in eastern Ukraine because of the confrontation with Russia. Ukrainian aviation authorities have also declared some airspace in the east to be danger areas because of attempts by Russian aviation authorities to seize control of the airspace.
Catch all the live updates on Russia-Ukraine Crisis here
(Edited by : Akanksha Upadhyay)
First Published:  IST
Tags
Previous Article

Vladimir Putin announces Russia will conduct 'military operation' in Ukraine

Next Article

Ukraine's Parliament approves state of emergency as country braces for possible Russia invasion

ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS ON MAP

BehatNakurSaharanpur NagarSaharanpurDeobandRampur ManiharanGangohKairanaThana BhawanShamliBudhanaCharthawalPurqaziMuzaffar NagarKhatauliMeerapurNajibabadNaginaBarhapurDhampurNehtaurBijnorChandpurNoorpurKanthThakurdwaraMoradabad RuralMoradabad NagarKundarkiBilariChandausiAsmoliSambhalSuarChamrauaBilaspurRampurMilakDhanauraNaugawan SadatAmrohaHasanpurSiwalkhasSardhanaHastinapurKithoreMeerut Cantt.MeerutMeerut SouthChhaprauliBarautBaghpatLoniMuradnagarSahibabadGhaziabadModi NagarDholanaHapurGarhmukteshwarNoidaDadriJewarSikandrabadBulandshahrSyanaAnupshahrDebaiShikarpurKhurjaKhairBarauliAtrauliChharraKoilAligarhIglasHathrasSadabadSikandra RaoChhataMantGoverdhanMathuraBaldevEtmadpurAgra Cantt.Agra SouthAgra NorthAgra RuralFatehpur SikriKheragarhFatehabadBahTundlaJasranaFirozabadShikohabadSirsaganjKasganjAmanpurPatiyaliAliganjEtahMarharaJalesarMainpuriBhongaonKishaniKarhalGunnaurBisauliSahaswanBilsiBadaunShekhupurDataganjBaheriMeerganjBhojipuraNawabganjFaridpurBithari ChainpurBareillyBareilly Cantt.AonlaPilibhitBarkheraPuranpurBisalpurKatraJalalabadTilharPowayanShahjahanpurDadraulPaliaNighasanGola GokrannathSri NagarDhaurahraLakhimpurKastaMohammdiMaholiSitapurHargaonLaharpurBiswanSevataMahmoodabadSidhauliMisrikhSawaijpurShahabadHardoiGopamauSandiBilgram-MallanwanBalamauSandilaBangermauSafipurMohanUnnaoBhagwantnagarPurwaMalihabadBakshi Kaa TalabSarojini NagarLucknow WestLucknow NorthLucknow EastLucknow CentralLucknow Cantt.MohanlalganjBachhrawanTiloiHarchandpurRae BareliSalonSareniUnchaharJagdishpurGauriganjAmethiIsauliSultanpurSadarLambhuaKadipurKaimganjAmritpurFarrukhabadBhojpurChhibramauTirwaKannaujJaswantnagarEtawahBharthanaBidhunaDibiyapurAuraiyaRasulabadAkbarpur - RaniyaSikandraBhognipurBilhaurBithoorKalyanpurGovindnagarSishamauArya NagarKidwai NagarKanpur Cantt.MaharajpurGhatampurMadhaugarhKalpiOraiBabinaJhansi NagarMauranipurGarauthaLalitpurMehroniHamirpurRathMahobaCharkhariTindwariBaberuNarainiBandaChitrakootManikpurJahanabadBindkiFatehpurAyah ShahHusainganjKhagaRampur KhasBabaganjKundaBishwavnathganjPratapgarhPattiRaniganjSirathuManjhanpurChailPhaphamauSoraonPhulpurPratappurHandiaMejaKarachhanaAllahabad WestAllahabad NorthAllahabad SouthBaraKoraonKursiRam NagarBarabankiZaidpurDariyabadRudauliHaidergarhMilkipurBikapurAyodhyaGoshainganjKatehariTandaAlapurJalalpurAkbarpurBalhaNanparaMateraMahasiBahraichPayagpurKaiserganjBhingaShrawastiTulsipurGainsariUtraulaBalrampurMehnaunGondaKatra BazarColonelganjTarabganjMankapurGauraShohratgarhKapilvastuBansiItwaDoomariyaganjHarraiyaKaptanganjRudhauliBasti SadarMahadewaMenhdawalKhalilabadDhanghataPharendaNautanwaSiswaMaharajganjPaniyaraCaimpiyarganjPipraichGorakhpur UrbanGorakhpur RuralSahajanwaKhajaniChauri-ChauraBansgaonChilluparKhaddaPadraunaTamkuhi RajFazilnagarKushinagarHataRamkolaRudrapurDeoriaPathardevaRampur KarkhanaBhatpar RaniSalempurBarhajAtrauliyaGopalpurSagriMubarakpurAzamgarhNizamabadPhoolpur PawaiDidarganjLalganjMehnagarMadhubanGhosiMuhammadabad- Gohna (SC)MauBelthara RoadRasaraSikanderpurPhephanaBallia NagarBansdihBairiaBadlapurShahganjJaunpurMalhaniMungra BadshahpurMachhlishahrMariyahuZafrabadKerakatJakhanianSaidpurGhazipurJangipurZahoorabadMohammadabadZamaniaMughalsaraiSakaldihaSaiyadrajaChakiaPindraAjagaraShivpurRohaniyaVaranasi NorthVaranasi SouthVaranasi Cantt.SevapuriBhadohiGyanpurAuraiChhanbeyMirzapurMajhawanChunarMarihanGhorawalRobertsganjObraDuddhi

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More