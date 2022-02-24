Russia-Ukraine Crisis Live: Putin announces 'military operation' in Ukraine, warns foreign interference would lead to major consequences

India calls for immediate de-escalation amid rising Ukraine-Russia crisis: TS TirumurtiIndia's Permanent Representative to the UN TS Tirumurti says, “Regret that calls of the international community to give time to recent initiatives by parties to diffuse tensions were not heeded to. The situation is in danger of spiralling into a major crisis. The legitimate security interests of all parties must be taken into account. India calls for immediate de-escalation and all parties must refrain from actions that worsen the situation. We are facilitating the return of 20,000 Indian nationals from Ukraine. The solution lies in sustained diplomatic dialogue.