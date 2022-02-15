Russia-Ukraine crisis: Indians advised by embassy to leave Ukraine as tensions rise

The Indian embassy in Kyiv on Tuesday advised Indian nationals to temporarily leave Ukraine amid escalating tension between Russia and NATO countries over the eastern European nation. In an advisory, the embassy directed the citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine.

"In view of the uncertainties of the current situation in Ukraine, Indian nationals in Ukraine, particularly students whose stay is not essential, may consider leaving temporarily," it said. "Indian nationals are also advised to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine," the embassy said.

The advisory further requested Indian nationals to keep the embassy informed about the "status of their presence in Ukraine", in an effort to enable the Mission "to reach them when and where required". "Indian nationals are requested to keep the Embassy informed about the status of their presence in Ukraine to enable the Embassy to reach them where required," the embassy said. It said the mission continues to function normally to provide all services to Indian nationals in Ukraine.

The US and its Western allies have been severely critical of Russia over its continuing build-up of forces near the Ukraine border. The US has already sent extra troops to Europe to support its allies in the backdrop of fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

