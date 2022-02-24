Russia-Ukraine crisis: India calls for immediate de-escalation, says situation in danger of spiralling into major crisis

India on Thursday called for immediate de-escalation of the Russia-Ukraine crisis just as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a 'military operation' in Ukraine. The 15-nation UN Security Council held an emergency meeting on Ukraine late Wednesday night, the second meeting this week and the fourth since January 31, as tensions escalated between Russia and Ukraine. As the UNSC meeting was underway, during which UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres made a direct appeal to Putin to 'stop your troops' from attacking Ukraine, the Russian leader announced a military operation in eastern Ukraine.

TS Tirumurti, Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, said the situation is in danger of spiralling into a major crisis. "However, we note with regret, that the calls of the international community to give time to the recent initiatives undertaken by parties to diffuse tensions were not heeded to. The situation is in danger of spiraling into a major crisis," he said.

He said that India is facilitating the return of 20,000 Indian nationals from Ukraine. Three additional Air India flights are being operated for the smooth return of people to India.

He added that the solution lies in sustained diplomatic dialogue and legitimate security interests of all parties must be taken into account. India has consistently advocated at the United Nations the need for peaceful settlement of disputes in accordance with international law and with agreements entered into by parties concerned, he said.

Meanwhile, media agency AFP reported that explosions were heard in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine. Putin has announced a 'military operation' in the Donbass region of Ukraine. Putin has also warned that any foreign attempt to interfere with Russian action would lead to 'consequences they have never seen.'

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General Guterres has urged Putin to "stop your troops from attacking Ukraine. Give peace a chance".