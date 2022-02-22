Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Idea behind stiff sanctions is to bring Moscow to bargaining table, says former envoy PS Raghavan

PS Raghavan, former Indian Ambassador to Russia, on Tuesday said he expects the first barrage of sanctions to be moderate as the primary aim of the European Union and its allies is to bring Russia to the bargaining table. If sanctions are severe for the get-go, Raghavan said, then Russia has no incentive--nothing to lose.

"The idea still is to find a diplomatic solution to bring back peace in Europe," Raghavan said, adding that Russia has nothing to gain by taking control of Ukraine. "It will tarnish the image of

So far, Germany has suspended the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project with Russia, which was expected to double Russia’s gas supply capacity; the United States announced financial sanctions against the rebel territories in eastern Ukraine and is also planning stiffer measures; the European Union has proposed a slew of sanctions targeting those involved in the illegal decision, banning Russian banks that are financing Russian military and other operations in those territories; the EU sanctions will also bar trade from the two breakaway regions; UK has imposed sanctions on five Russian banks and froze assets of three wealthy individuals.

Raghavan said India has strong ties separately with the US and Russia, ans that no sanctions have been imposed over India's purchases with the Eastern European superpower. "India has been walking a tight rope between US and Russia," Raghavan said, adding that there is definite scope for more diplomatic negotiations.

India has called for a de-escalation of the situation in Ukraine. India's ambassador to the United Nations TS Tirumurti said the top priority is the wellbeing of 20,000 Indian students who are in Ukraine. Defence minister Rajnath Singh also called for dialogue to solve the crisis.