Russia-Ukraine crisis: Here's what India, China, UK and other global powers are saying

All eyes are on the charged border between Russia and Ukraine in Eastern Europe, as the world waits for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s next move. The potential threat of escalation of tensions between Russia and the major Western powers, especially the US, over the territorial integrity of Ukraine looms large, with global leaders scurrying across continents for hectic parleys, in the hope that diplomacy would save the day.

For those in Europe, there is the threat of potential war between multiple nuclear powers in the continent. For the rest of the world there are the geopolitical, economic and diplomatic ramifications of such a conflict. Which is why countries have not shied away from weighing in on what they think about the crisis.

Here’s what some of the global powers feel about the threat of imminent war.

India

India, which has long been friendly to both Russia and the Ukraine, said that the matter should be solved through diplomatic channels.

“Quiet and constructive diplomacy is the need of the hour. Any steps that increase tension may best be avoided by all sides in the larger interest of securing international peace and security,” stated Ambassador T.S. Tirumurti during the recent United Nations Security Council meeting on the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

“I reiterate our call for the peaceful resolution of the situation by sincere and sustained diplomatic efforts to ensure that concerns of all sides are resolved through constructive dialogue,” he added.

China

India’s rival and neighbour, China has also stated its views on the matter. The country made it clear that it would back Russia in the crisis ,as seen in the their joint statement that also criticised the political boycott of the Winter Olympics that Beijing is currently playing host to.

“(Russia and China) oppose further enlargement of NATO and call on the North Atlantic Alliance to abandon its ideologized cold war approaches, to respect the sovereignty, security and interests of other countries, the diversity of their civilizational, cultural and historical backgrounds, and to exercise a fair and objective attitude towards the peaceful development of other States,” the statement read.

United Kingdom

The UK has also chimed in the matter stating that diplomatic matters and military deterrence are two sides of the coin in order to prevent an escalation.

“I spoke to President Putin, and I stressed that NATO had no thought of encircling or otherwise threatening his country and that Russia enjoyed as much right as any other state to live in peace and security. But as I said to him, Ukraine of course enjoys an equal and symmetrical right to that of Russia. And I said any attack on his neighbour would be followed by tougher sanctions against Russia, further steps to help Ukraine defend herself, and by an increased NATO presence to protect our allies on NATOs eastern flank,” said UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to the House of Commons.

France

France, one of the closest allies, reiterated a similar point.