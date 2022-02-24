Explosions heard in Ukrainian cities of Odesa, Kharkiv as Putin announces military action

The latest coming in from Kyiv is that explosions have been heard in Ukrainian cities of Odesa, Kharkiv after Russian President Vladamir Putin announced the launch of military action.

Meanwhile, according to a Reuters report, Ukraine said early on Thursday that it had closed its airspace to civilian flights because of a "high risk" to safety, hours after a conflict zone monitor warned airlines should stop overflights over the risk of an unintended shootdown or cyber attack.

In a televised address, Putin accused the US and its allies of ignoring Russia’s demand to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO. As Putin spoke, explosions were heard in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other areas of Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden has condemned the 'unprovoked and unjustified attack' by Russia against Ukraine and warned of 'catastrophic loss of life and human suffering'.

"I will address the American people tomorrow (tonight in Indian time) and will be monitoring the situation from the White House," Biden said. "We will coordinate with NATO allies for a strong response and will announce further consequences on Russia."

(With news inputs from AP and Reuters)