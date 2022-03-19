Bottomline: A dirty word called War

The war has changed the lives of Ukrainians forever, and it will change the world forever.

Where does it end? Who gains from this war? Those are the questions many residents of this planet, who never believed they’d see the horror of war in their lifetimes, are asking. I too have no experience of being in a war or on a battleground. But as an Indian, I am no stranger to politics, and war we now know is nothing but. My observations here, therefore, are only of a reluctant Indian observer.

The hypocrisy over oil

We’ll sanction you. We’ll cut you off from the global financial system. We’ll freeze your assets. We’ll send arms to the nation you are at war with. But, we’ll buy your oil and gas , because that we need. Because without it, we’ll be crippled. And that we can’t have. You get the irony?!

How the big European nations have acted, along with big brother US, against Russia stinks of hypocrisy. You can’t say I’ll cut off all your limbs but let you live and feed you, because I’m at the other end of the umbilical cord (gas pipeline) that breathes life into my economy.

And now, with reports suggesting that China may invade Taiwan soon, one wonders what hypocrisy the US will stoop to. Remember, US-China trade in goods and services is more than $600 billion, with China being the US’s largest trading partner. What’s more, the balance is tilted towards China, with exports from the country accounting for about $450 billion of the total trade. US imports all kinds of machinery, toys, sports gear, furniture, beddings, clothes, and what have you from China. Imposing sanctions on China would, be a tough call for the US, unless, of course, it imposes sanctions only on Chinese oil.

We’ll see how that one plays out, but what seems clear from the recent developments is that our world is getting polarised, not unified. The Russian and Chinese clearly seem to be flexing for a counterbalance to US and European dominance. And given their combined economic and military might, their implicit threat will not be scoffed at. Our world, is set for change.

All smoke no fire

The key catalyst of the battle in Ukraine , from what I have gleaned, seems to be its proposed induction into the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), a military alliance of US, Canada and 28 European nations formed in the aftermath of World War II. Clearly, Russia was not amused by the thought of having NATO forces parked at its borders, and it has hence been opposing the induction of neighbours, Ukraine, Georgia and Maldova into the alliance. The likelihood of NATO inducting Ukraine into their fold is likely to have been a prominent factor in inviting the Russian wrath.

But that is not the point. After courting Ukraine and the overtures, the NATO members chose to just watch from the sidelines in the early days of the war, as Russia marched across the border. Had it not been for a smart and social media savvy, Ukrainian President Zelensky, taking the war to the online world, which sparked widespread condemnation, there might have been no support forthcoming.

People power and their questioning the moral stands of their own governments goaded Europe into action. And even now, the support seems mostly in terms of arms and ammunition. No one is willing to send their men down to the trenches to take on the aggressor. But the Ukranians have still been holding out very well. Zelensky, on his part, has been quite vocal about being abandoned to fend for himself against the mighty Russian army, in what is hardly a “fair” battle. This even as the Europeans think of novel new sanctions to impose, and go high on rhetoric, but still continue to buy oil.

The death of innocence

The loss of life in Ukraine is tragic. Civilians and soldiers have lost their lives for nothing. Their dreams torn apart, families broken, infants dismembered, elderly run-over… the horrors of war have been revealed on the worldwide web for all to see. People who once used to make screwdrivers are now making molotov cocktails—bottles filled with alcohol or gasoline with rags or cloths that are lit before throwing. Their world has changed, and so has ours as witnesses to a most brutal crime committed by the biggest nations of this world, all for their own selfish purposes.

Russia, US, Europe they are all to blame for the mess called Ukraine. Their lies have been exposed, their motivations revealed, their doublespeak laid threadbare.

Everyone knows now that the people who die in a war, have no part in it. Even journalists and the medically handicapped haven’t been spared. It is a relief that Indian students who were in the Ukraine are now back home. But what of their future? Have their careers been destroyed? Who will take responsibility for this loss?

A comedy circus

Zelensky, a former actor and comedian, is bound to be more than amused by some reportedly nominating him for a peace prize. The scripted hero has now become the hero of the Ukraine war in this theatre of the absurd, where your neighbours sit on the fence and cheer you on raising toasts to you even as you have your limbs cut off. War is a dirty word.