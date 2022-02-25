0

Russia-Ukraine crisis: 16,000 Indians stuck in the warzone; here’s the full list

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Ukraine is a popular destination for students to pursue MBBS degrees. Most of the stranded students are from South India.

Russia-Ukraine crisis: 16,000 Indians stuck in the warzone; here’s the full list

The Indian government has stated that 16,000 Indians -- most of them students -- still remain in Ukraine as the Russian invasion continues onto its second day. Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said out of the 20,000 Indians who had been residing in Ukraine for educational or work purposes, 4,000 had managed to leave the country in the lead-up to the hostilities.

While India had committed to start evacuation flights, the eruption of full-scale conflict prevented any further flights from being conducted. The government maintains that its topmost priority remains to ensure the safety of Indian citizens in Ukraine. The Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has stated that it is exploring other options on possible methods of evacuation of stuck citizens.

For the moment around 16,000 Indians, most of whom are South Indian students in medical and engineering colleges, still remain in Ukraine. 

Here is the breakup of current records of students, though actual numbers may vary:

Assam: 100 students

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana: 3,000 students

Chattisgarh: 70 students

Gujarat: 2,500 students

Haryana and Punjab: 2,200 students

Himachal Pradesh: 200 students

Jharkhand: 6 people

Karnataka: 346 people, including 91 students

Kerala: 2,000 students

Madhya Pradesh: 46 students

Maharashtra: 1,200 students

Meghalaya: 10 students

Odisha: 1,500 students

Rajasthan: 900 students

Sikkim: 20 students

Tamil Nadu: 5,000 students

 Tripura: 50 students

Uttrakhand: 85 people

Nearly 200 individuals have died in the ongoing invasion. Of these, 137 were Ukrainian civilians and soldiers and around 50 were Russian armed forces members.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
