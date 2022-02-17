The European Union (EU) has kept India in the loop about its assessment of the situation in Ukraine and the possible consequences that the grouping has planned for Russia if it invades the eastern European country. An EU official said on Wednesday that India is a "friend and partner" and that the 27-nation bloc has been in constant touch with New Delhi over the Ukraine crisis and that it is doing its "utmost" to explore all avenues to defuse the situation through diplomacy and dialogue.

The dollar bounced in the Asia session on Thursday after a Russian news report of mortar fire in eastern Ukraine sent investors worried about a wider war scurrying for safety. Russian-backed rebels accused Ukrainian forces of shelling their territory in violation of agreements aimed at ending conflict in the contested Donbass, the RIA news agency said. The euro slipped as far as 0.4 percent on the report, before recovering slightly to $1.1340. The risk-sensitive Australian dollar lost as much as 0.6 percent. The safe-haven yen rose about 0.2 percent to 115.24 per dollar.

Aviation Ministry removes the restriction on the number of flights and seats between India and Ukraine in air bubble arrangement

US hopes India will support America if Russia attacks Ukraine: The US has hoped that India, which is committed to a rules-based international order, will stand by its side in case of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, which as per the Biden administration seems imminent with Moscow adding 7,000 troops to Ukraine's border in recent days. State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday that there was a discussion on Russia and Ukraine during the recently concluded Quad ministerial in Melbourne that included foreign ministers from Australia, India, Japan and the United States. He said there was a strong consensus in that meeting that there needs to be a diplomatic and peaceful resolution to the Ukraine crisis.