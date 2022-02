Russia-Ukraine conflict LIVE Updates:

The US has hoped that India, which is committed to a rules-based international order, will stand by its side in case of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, which as per the Biden administration seems imminent with Moscow adding 7,000 troops to Ukraine's border in recent days.

US hopes India will support America if Russia attacks Ukraine: The US has hoped that India, which is committed to a rules-based international order, will stand by its side in case of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, which as per the Biden administration seems imminent with Moscow adding 7,000 troops to Ukraine's border in recent days. State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday that there was a discussion on Russia and Ukraine during the recently concluded Quad ministerial in Melbourne that included foreign ministers from Australia, India, Japan and the United States. He said there was a strong consensus in that meeting that there needs to be a diplomatic and peaceful resolution to the Ukraine crisis.

Russian invasion of Ukraine can happen anytime now, says White House: A Russian invasion of Ukraine can happen anytime now, the White House said Wednesday as President Joe Biden announced plans to dispatch Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Tony Blinken to attend the Munich conference to meet world leaders and unite them against Moscow. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki anticipated that an attack could take place at any time. "We are in the window where we believe an attack could come at any time, and that would be preceded by a fabricated pretext that the Russians use as an excuse to launch an invasion," Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference.

Doubting Russian exit, NATO looks to bolster its defences: NATO member countries on Wednesday examined new ways to bolster the defences of nations on the organisation's eastern flank as Russia's military buildup around Ukraine fuels one of Europe's biggest security crises in decades.

