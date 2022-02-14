Russia-Ukraine conflict LIVE Updates: US suggests invasion may start mid-week; Russian troop build-up on 3 sides of border, says report

Russia-Ukraine conflict LIVE Updates: The Russia-Ukraine conflict has reached an inflection point with European stability and the future of East-West relations hanging in the balance. While frantic efforts are going on to resolve the crisis peacefully, a failure to do so will have severe impact on the European security paradigm developed in the aftermath of the Cold War and an immediate threat to Ukraine's existence. The Biden administration on Friday had said an invasion could happen at any moment, with a possible target date of Wednesday, according to intelligence picked up by the United States, and Washington was evacuating almost all of its embassy staff in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, news agency Associated Press said in a report.Here are the live updates from the Russia-Ukraine conflict today:
Ukraine could drop NATO bid to avoid war, ambassador tells BBC
Ukraine could drop its bid to join NATO to avoid war with Russia, the BBC quoted the country's ambassador to Britain as saying, in what would amount to a major concession to Moscow in response to the build-up of Russian troops on its borders. Ambassador Vadym Prystaiko told the BBC Ukraine was willing to be "flexible" over its goal to join the Atlantic military alliance, a move Russian President Vladimir Putin has said would be a trigger for war. "We might - especially being threatened like that, blackmailed by that, and pushed to it," Prystaiko was quoted as saying when asked if Kyiv could change its position on NATO membership.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to reach out to Kyiv, Moscow
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, on the eve of a trip that takes him to Kyiv on Monday and Moscow for talks with President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, called for Russia to de-escalate and warned of sanctions if Moscow did invade. A German official said Berlin did not expect "concrete results" but diplomacy was important. In what could amount to a major concession to Moscow, Ukraine's ambassador to Britain told the BBC Kyiv could drop its bid to join NATO to avoid war. (Reuters)
US says Russia has enough troops to invade Ukraine any day; urges US citizens to leave within 48 hours
Russia has massed enough troops near Ukraine to launch a major invasion, Washington said on Friday, as it urged all U.S. citizens to leave the country within 48 hours. A Russian attack could begin any day and would likely start with an air assault, while a rapid advance on Kyiv was also possible, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told a media briefing. (Reuters)
Russia-Ukraine conflict impact? Sensex, Nifty tumble on crisis fears
Meanwhile, Indian shares made a gap-down start on Monday amid a sell-off across global markets, as warnings Russia could invade Ukraine at any time sent oil to a seven-year high. All sectors were deep in the red. Financial, oil & gas and consumer goods stocks were the biggest drags on both headline indices in early deals.
US says Russia may create pretext to attack Ukraine, says report
Russia could invade Ukraine at any time and might create a surprise pretext for an attack, the United States said on Sunday, as it reaffirmed a pledge to defend "every inch" of NATO territory, said a Reuters report.
Ukraine seeks meeting with Russia within 48 hours to discuss build-up, says report
Ukraine has called for a meeting with Russia and other members of a key European security group over the escalating tensions on its border, said a BBC report. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Russia had ignored formal requests to explain the build-up of troops, it added. He said the next step was requesting a meeting within the next 48 hours for transparency about Russia's plans, the report further added.
Russia has surrounded Ukraine on three sides, says a CNN report
Moscow has amassed more than a lakh troops near Ukraine's border in recent weeks, according to US estimates, raising fears from Western and Ukrainian intelligence officials that an invasion could be imminent, according to a CNN report. Russia has largely deployed troops on three sides of Ukraine -in Crimea to the south, on the Russian side of the two countries' border, and in Belarus to the north, the report added.
US intelligence suggests Russian invasion of Ukraine could start on Wednesday: Report
The Biden administration on Friday had said an invasion could happen at any moment, with a possible target date of Wednesday, according to intelligence picked up by the United States, and Washington was evacuating almost all of its embassy staff in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, news agency Associated Press said in a report.
East-West relations hangs in the balance amid Russian military buildup on the Ukrainian border
The Russia-Ukraine conflict has reached an inflection point with European stability and the future of East-West relations hanging in the balance. While hectic parlays are also going on between all stakeholders to resolve the crisis peacefully, a failure to do so will have severe impact on the European security paradigm developed in the aftermath of the Cold War.
