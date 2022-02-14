Russia-Ukraine conflict LIVE Updates: US suggests invasion may start mid-week; Russian troop build-up on 3 sides of border, says report

US says Russia has enough troops to invade Ukraine any day; urges US citizens to leave within 48 hours

Russia has massed enough troops near Ukraine to launch a major invasion, Washington said on Friday, as it urged all U.S. citizens to leave the country within 48 hours. A Russian attack could begin any day and would likely start with an air assault, while a rapid advance on Kyiv was also possible, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told a media briefing. (Reuters)