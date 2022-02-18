Russia Ukraine Conflict Live Updates: US accepts Russia’s invitation to meet next week but with warning on Ukraine invasion

Russia Ukraine conflict Live Updates: The situation along the Ukraine border continued to remain tense as Russian-backed rebels and Kyiv's forces traded accusations that each had fired across a ceasefire line on Thursday. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has accepted an invitation to meet with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov next week "provided there is no further Russian invasion of Ukraine," the State Department said. Even as global stocks have steadied on hopes for diplomacy in Ukraine, investors remain largely cautious amid fears of a wider war. The US Senate voted in support for an independent Ukraine and to warn against Russian military aggression toward its neighbor as fresh fears emerged of a possible invasion that could spiral toward a European war. Follow live updates on Russia Ukraine conflict here
Stocks steady on hopes for diplomacy in Ukraine
US stock futures bounced on Friday and selling pressure eased in Asian share markets after the US Secretary of State agreed to a meeting with Russia's foreign minister, raising hopes for a diplomatic solution to the East-West standoff over Ukraine.
S&P 500 futures jumped 0.5 percent on the news and Nasdaq futures rose 0.6 percent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia shares outside Japan was last down 0.5%, but markets in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Sydney and Seoul all pared deeper morning losses.
US accepts Russia's invitation to meet next week but...
US Secretary of Antony Blinken has accepted an invitation to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov late next week provided Russia does not invade Ukraine, the US State Department said.
Russia-Ukraine latest update: US Senate approves resolution for Ukraine, warning Russia
The US Senate voted in a rare bipartisan moment late Thursday to send a show of support for an independent Ukraine and warn against Russian military aggression toward its neighbor as fresh fears emerged of a possible invasion that could spiral toward a European war.
Action in the Senate came after President Joe Biden said the US has every indication" of a potential Russian attack on Ukraine in a matter of days. US officials have outlined stark scenarios of President Vladimir Putin's potential plans as Russian troops remain massed at the Ukraine border.
The resolution from the senators does not carry the force of law but puts the US legislative body on record supporting Ukraine and condemning Russian aggression. The vote was unanimous, without objection or the formal roll call.