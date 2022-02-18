Russia Ukraine Conflict Live Updates: US accepts Russia’s invitation to meet next week but with warning on Ukraine invasion



Russia-Ukraine latest update: US Senate approves resolution for Ukraine, warning Russia

The US Senate voted in a rare bipartisan moment late Thursday to send a show of support for an independent Ukraine and warn against Russian military aggression toward its neighbor as fresh fears emerged of a possible invasion that could spiral toward a European war.

Action in the Senate came after President Joe Biden said the US has every indication" of a potential Russian attack on Ukraine in a matter of days. US officials have outlined stark scenarios of President Vladimir Putin's potential plans as Russian troops remain massed at the Ukraine border.

The resolution from the senators does not carry the force of law but puts the US legislative body on record supporting Ukraine and condemning Russian aggression. The vote was unanimous, without objection or the formal roll call.