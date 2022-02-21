Russia-Ukraine conflict: Diplomacy only way forward, say experts; Biden-Putin meet 'good sign'

Russia-Ukraine conflict: CNBC-TV18 spoke to Former Indian Ambassador & Distinguished Fellow, Vivekananda International Foundation, and C Raja Mohan, Senior Fellow, Asia Society Policy Institute, Delhi on the latest developments pertaining to the crisis zone.

Diplomacy is the only way to resolve the conflict involving Russia and Ukraine, said experts on Monday. The comments comes as the US and Russian presidents have tentatively agreed to meet in a last-ditch diplomatic effort to stave Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine as heavy shelling continued Monday in a conflict in eastern Ukraine that is feared will spark the Russian offensive.

CNBC-TV18 discussed the geopolitical crisis with former Indian Ambassador Anil Trigunayat and C Raja Mohan, Senior Fellow, Asia Society Policy Institute, Delhi.

Trigunayat said that any escalation will be a disaster for European countries.

"Since Russia is a major power, they both know that any escalation will not stop here, it will be disastrous for European countries, it won’t be a victory for anyone, everybody will be a loser."

Trigunayat said Russia is trying to find some leverage and as such, the country has nothing to gain from a strategic standpoint by invading Ukraine.

"What I can gather and I understand the way the Russians are looking at it, they are definitely trying to have certain leverage and find a way out of this situation. Plus, I also feel that Russia strategically has nothing to gain by invading Ukraine," he added.

Diplomacy is the only way, said Raja Mohan, while adding that, there’s a need for de-escalation to be discussed and hence, the upcoming meeting is a good sign.

“The meeting is a good sign — it shows that not only is diplomacy still in track, but it is also being elevated to a higher level, right at the top level. If there is to be a deal of at least a framework for de-escalation and for a negotiation on Russian demands, then this would be the best opportunity to do it right at the top level between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin,” he said.

According to him, military tension is an attempt to secure a different order in Europe. He highlighted that Germany has a lot of inter-dependence on Russia. He believes Germany and France have their own interests here and there’s a need to listen to countries like Poland, Ukraine.

"The military tension is an attempt to secure a different political order in Europe. I think listening to Germany and France does not tell you the real story. I think France and Germany have their own interests. France thinks of Europe as the United thing. France has said that Russia should be part of the European security order. Germany has massive economic interdependence with Russia, they get most of the gas from Russia, the Russia is a big market for their industry production. If you want to hear the real view, listen to the Polish, listen to the Ukranians themselves, listen to the Baltic countries," he explained.

