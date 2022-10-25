    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeworld News

    Russia to raise dirty bomb issue in UN Security Council

    Russia to raise dirty bomb issue in UN Security Council

    Russia to raise dirty bomb issue in UN Security Council
    Read Time
    3 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Reuters  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    Russia's Defence Ministry said on Monday that it had prepared its forces to work in conditions of radioactive contamination, after Moscow accused Ukraine of planning to detonate a "dirty bomb" - something Kyiv has strongly denied.

    Rebuffed by Western countries, Russia doubled down on its claim that Kyiv is preparing to use a "dirty bomb" in Ukraine and said it would bring the issue to the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

    London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

    Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Pakistan is out of FATF grey list after four years — here's what it took

    Pakistan is out of FATF grey list after four years — here's what it took

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Explained: Bhoodan Movement and how Bihar is working to distribute 1.6 lakh acre to the landless

    Explained: Bhoodan Movement and how Bihar is working to distribute 1.6 lakh acre to the landless

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Earlier, Russia's Defence Ministry said on Monday that it had prepared its forces to work in conditions of radioactive contamination, after Moscow accused Ukraine of planning to detonate a "dirty bomb" - something Kyiv has strongly denied.
    After weeks of rising international tension following threats by President Vladimir Putin to defend Russia's "territorial integrity" with nuclear weapons, it was the first concrete statement from Moscow of a change in its forces' state of preparedness.
    Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told Western defence ministers on Sunday that Moscow believed Ukraine was preparing to detonate such a bomb - a device using conventional explosives packed with radioactive material to spread contamination over a wide area.
    The head of Russia's nuclear, biological and chemical protection troops, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, told a media briefing on Monday the aim of such an attack would be to blame the resulting radioactive contamination on Russia by accusing it of detonating a low-grade nuclear weapon.
    Ukraine wanted to paint Russia as a "nuclear terrorist", he said. "The aim of the provocation would be to accuse Russia of using a weapon of mass destruction in the Ukrainian military theatre and by that means to launch a powerful anti-Russian campaign in the world, aimed at undermining trust in Moscow."
    Kirillov concluded: "Work has been organised by the ministry of defence to counter possible provocations from the Ukrainian side: forces and resources have been put in readiness to perform tasks in conditions of radioactive contamination."
    Ukraine's Western allies have dismissed any suggestion that Kyiv is building or planning to use a dirty bomb, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the accusation was a sign that Moscow was planning such an attack itself and would blame Kyiv.
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was dismissive of their responses.
    "The unfounded denials of our Western colleagues, saying all this is fiction and that Russia itself plans to do something similar in order to later blame the Zelenskiy regime - this is not a serious conversation," he told reporters after a meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club.
    The Russian defence ministry said military Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov had spoken to his US and British counterparts by phone on Monday to discuss the possibility that Ukraine could use a "dirty bomb".
    Also Read:Two Russian banks open special vostro account for overseas trade in rupee
    (Edited by : Sangam Singh)
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    RussiaRussia-Ukraine war

    Previous Article

    Joe Biden host largest-ever Diwali reception at White House, invites children on stage

    Next Article

    Rishi Sunak — UK's first Indian-origin Prime Minister

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng