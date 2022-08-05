Russia to quit the ISS by 2024 and build one of its own, says Roscosmos chief

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The new head of Russia's national space agency confirms that Russia will leave the International Space Station in 2024, when its current commitments end.

Russia will opt out of the International Space Station (ISS) program after 2024, the new chief of Russia's federal space agency Roscosmos has said. The decision comes at a time when the West has isolated Russia in terms of trade and finance over the Kremlin's war on Ukraine.

The Roscosmos leadership had been threatening to pull out of the International Space Station for months raising concerns of the Western sanctions destroying the Russian cooperation aboard the orbital lab. The latest proclamation made by the new Roscosmos chief Yuri Borisov underscores the space cooperation falling apart.

"The decision to leave the station after 2024 has been made," said the current head of Roscosmos, Yuri Borisov, according to space.com.

As per reports, Russia is looking into potential projects that can replace the ISS after 2024 and is currently working on extending the operation of the ISS past 2024. Earlier, the expiration date of the ISS was set for 2024, but it has now been shifted further.

"Of course, we will fulfil all our obligations to our partners, but the decision to leave this station after 2024 has been made," said Borisov in the report.

Borisov replaced Dmitry Rogozin as the head of Roscosmos after the latter was personally removed by Vladimir Putin. Borisov is a former Deputy Prime Minister with a military background, who is known for his bombastic statements and eccentric nationalist behaviour.

Borisov called the decision to go solo and build Russia’s own space station as "raising the bar" in the space industry. He also mentioned that it is Russian space programme’s “main priority".

Until now space exploration was one of the few areas where cooperation between Russia, the United States and its allies were not affected by the ongoing tensions over Ukraine and elsewhere. However, with this proclamation, the cooperation seems to be nearing its end.

The International Space Station is the largest modular space station currently placed in the lower Earth orbit. The ISS is a collaborative project involving five participating space agencies - NASA (United States), Roscosmos (Russia), JAXA (Japan), ESA (Europe), and CSA (Canada).