Homeworld news

Russia to deploy musicians to Ukraine frontlines to boost soldiers' morale: Report

Russia to deploy musicians to Ukraine frontlines to boost soldiers' morale: Report

2 Min(s) Read

By Anand Singha  Dec 19, 2022 12:56:52 PM IST (Published)

The new brigade was established in line with historical uses of "military music and organised entertainment" to raise morale, according to the dossier. Additionally, it follows a previous campaign that exhorted people to support the military by donating musical instruments.

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India

IST5 Min(s) Read

GST on Online Gaming: No consensus yet on revenue valuation to levy tax

IST4 Min(s) Read

Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

IST2 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Defence Minister Sergei ShoiguRussia-Ukraine warVladimir Putin

Next Article

India to host QUAD Foreign Minister’s meet in 2023