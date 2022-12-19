The new brigade was established in line with historical uses of "military music and organised entertainment" to raise morale, according to the dossier. Additionally, it follows a previous campaign that exhorted people to support the military by donating musical instruments.

Russia is planning to deploy musicians to the frontlines of its battle in Ukraine to give its soldiers "moral and psychological assistance," according to the most recent intelligence report from the UK's defence ministry.

As per the report on Sunday, the formation of the "front-line creative brigade" that would include both vocalists and musicians was announced on December 14.

"Military music and organised entertainment for deployed troops have a long history in many militaries but in Russia they are strongly intertwined with the Soviet-era concept of ideological political education," the UK defence ministry said.

Fragile morale almost certainly continues to be a significant vulnerability across much of the Russian force, the UK ministry. It, however, added that the creative brigade' efforts are unlikely to substantively alleviate these concerns."

The new brigade was established in line with historical use of "military music and organised entertainment" to boost morale of soldiers, according to the dossier. It also follows a previous campaign that encouraged people to support the military by donating musical instruments.

"The brigade will consist of troops mobilised under President Putin's recruitment drive, as well as professional artists who voluntarily entered military service," Russian outlet RBC news reported.

The brigade will be tasked with maintaining "a high moral, political, and psychological state among the participants of the special military operation”.

The report comes at a time when the of the Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu visited the frontline troops in Ukraine.

In a statement posted on Telegram, the Russian defence ministry informed that Shoigu "flew around the areas of deployment of troops and checked the advanced positions of Russian units in the zone of the special military operation".

Also read: Ukraine watchful of borders as Putin heads to Belarus