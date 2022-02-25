Russia stripped of major sporting events as invasion of Ukraine intensifies

The 2021/22 UEFA Men’s Champions League final will move from Saint Petersburg to Stade de France in Saint-Denis.The game will be played as initially scheduled on Saturday 28 May at 21:00 CET.Full statement: ⬇️— UEFA (@UEFA) February 25, 2022
I welcome @UEFA's move to strip St Petersburg of hosting the Champions League Final.Russia must not be allowed to exploit sporting and cultural events on the world stage to legitimise its unprovoked, premeditated and needless attack against a sovereign democratic state. https://t.co/yfAogwaTWg— Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) February 25, 2022
A statement on the Russian Grand Prix pic.twitter.com/OZbbu9Z8ip— Formula 1 (@F1) February 25, 2022