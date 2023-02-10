Russia announces cut in oil production in response to western price cap

Russia will reduce its oil production by 500,000 barrels per day in response to the $60-per-barrel price cap imposed by the Group of Seven major democracies, potentially bringing about a shift in the global oil market dynamics and increasing tension between Russia and the West.

Russia has announced that it will reduce its oil production by 500,000 barrels per day starting next month in response to the price cap imposed by Western countries. The Group of Seven major democracies has imposed a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil shipped to non-Western countries, which is enforced by barring Western companies that control shipping and insurance services from moving oil priced above the limit.

The move by the G7 countries is aimed at keeping oil flowing to the world to prevent price spikes and limit Russia's financial gains, which can be used to fund its military campaign against Ukraine. The cap has had a significant impact on Russian oil exports, with countries such as India, Turkey, and China pushing for substantial discounts on Russian oil due to the lower demand for crude and the EU embargo on most Russian oil.

Also read | NSA Ajit Doval, Russian President Vladimir Putin discuss bilateral issues in Moscow

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak stated that Russia will not sell oil to countries that directly or indirectly adhere to the "price ceiling" and that the reduction in production will help restore market-style relations. The international benchmark Brent crude rose by 2.2 percent on Friday to $86.42 per barrel.

The impact of the production cut is uncertain as the global economy slows and reduces the demand for oil. The OPEC+ alliance of oil producers, which includes Russia, tried to boost oil prices in October with a production cut of 2 million barrels per day, but oil prices fell below $80 per barrel by December.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that there were "conversations with some members of the OPEC+" before the move was announced, but Novak later stated that the decision was made voluntarily without consulting anyone.

Energy policy expert Simone Tagliapietra of the Bruegel think tank in Brussels stated that the reduction in production could be an early sign that Russia might try to use its oil supplies as a weapon after last year's failed attempt to use natural gas.

However, it may be more difficult to achieve as alternative supplies of oil can be easily found through tanker trade compared to replacing natural gas, which mostly came through pipelines before the conflict.

The cut in oil production by Russia could have far-reaching effects on the global oil market and bring about a shift in market dynamics. The move by Russia to protect its financial interests and challenge the Western price cap on its oil is a significant development in the ongoing geopolitical tensions between Russia and the West.

The decision by Russia to cut production is also expected to have an impact on the country's economy, as oil and gas are major sources of revenue for Russia. The government will need to find alternative sources of income to compensate for the loss of revenue from the oil sector.

The announcement by Russia to reduce its oil production in response to the Western price cap is a significant move that could have far-reaching consequences for the global oil market and the countries involved. The impact of the reduction in production remains to be seen, but it is likely to bring about a shift in market dynamics and increase the tension between Russia and the West.

Also read | FM Sitharaman takes the next step towards global crypto regulation in meeting with IMF