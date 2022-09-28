    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeworld News

    Russian defence ministry says newly mobilised reservists begin training in Kaliningrad

    Russian defence ministry says newly mobilised reservists begin training in Kaliningrad

    Russian defence ministry says newly mobilised reservists begin training in Kaliningrad
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Reuters  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    Russia has a significant military presence in Kaliningrad, a Russian Baltic coast enclave located between NATO and European Union members Poland and Lithuania, including nuclear-capable missiles, its Baltic fleet and tens of thousands of soldiers.

    Russia's Defence Ministry said on Wednesday that newly mobilised reservists in the Kaliningrad region have started combat training at the base of Russia's Baltic Fleet.
    "All mobilised military personnel comply with the standards for shooting from small arms. In addition, citizens called up from the reserve restore their skills in the operation and maintenance of weapons, military and special equipment," the ministry said on its Telegram channel.
    Courses have been also held to increase firing skills and prepare military personnel for "confident actions on the battlefield".
    President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia's first military mobilisation since World War Two last week, which could see hundreds of thousands more people sent to fight in Ukraine.
    Russia has a significant military presence in Kaliningrad, a Russian Baltic coast enclave located between NATO and European Union members Poland and Lithuania, including nuclear-capable missiles, its Baltic fleet and tens of thousands of soldiers.
    Also Read: Vladimir Putin grants Russian citizenship to tech whiz Edward Snowden
    (Edited by : Sangam Singh)
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    RussiaRussia-Ukraine war

    Previous Article

    IMF urges UK to reconsider newly-introduced tax measures

    Next Article

    Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman named as PM by King Salman

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng