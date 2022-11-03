Cross
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeworld News

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to visit Russia on November 7

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to visit Russia on November 7

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to visit Russia on November 7
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By PTI  IST (Published)

    During his visit to Moscow, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will hold talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov focusing on bilateral, regional and international issues, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay a two-day visit to Russia beginning November 7 during which he will hold wide-ranging talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Midterms, misinformation & now the Musk factor — what ails US elections 2022

    Midterms, misinformation & now the Musk factor — what ails US elections 2022

    IST7 Min(s) Read

    Pharma PLI weighed down by low subsidies, caveats but market indicates scheme will take off now

    Pharma PLI weighed down by low subsidies, caveats but market indicates scheme will take off now

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    There is a connection between Bikaji & Haldiram. Do you know what?

    There is a connection between Bikaji & Haldiram. Do you know what?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Some of world's biggest brands have quietly paused ads on Twitter

    Some of world's biggest brands have quietly paused ads on Twitter

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced Jaishankar's visit on Thursday.
    During his visit to Moscow, Jaishankar will hold talks with Lavrov focusing on bilateral, regional and international issues, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.
    The visit is taking place amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
    In the last few months, India has increased the import of discounted crude oil from Russia notwithstanding increasing disquiet over it by several western powers.
    Jaishankar and Lavrov have already met four times after the Ukraine conflict began in February.
    The Russian foreign minister visited India in April during which he held extensive talks with Jaishankar and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
    Russian President Vladimir Putin visited India in December last year to attend the India-Russia annual summit.
    Also Read: Bank of England hikes interest rates by 75 bps but rejects market rate path
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    External Affairs Minister S JaishankarMinistry of External AffairsRussiaS Jaishankar

    Previous Article

    Qatar 2022: List of players who are ruled out of the upcoming FIFA World Cup through injury

    Next Article

    T20 World Cup PAK vs SA highlights: Pakistan beat South Africa by 33 runs on DLS method

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng