Russian defence official mysteriously falls to death from window, leaving sensitive documents at scene

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By Anand Singha  Feb 16, 2023 11:22:54 PM IST (Published)

Marina Yankina, who headed the financial support department of the Ministry of Defense for the Western Military District, was found dead on Wednesday morning after plummeting from the 16th-floor balcony of a building. Yankina was reportedly closely involved in President Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

The death of a high-ranking Russian defence official has sparked intrigue and speculation after she apparently fell from the window of a high-rise building in St. Petersburg.

Marina Yankina, who headed the financial support department of the Ministry of Defense for the Western Military District, was found dead on Wednesday morning after plummeting from the 16th-floor balcony of a building. Yankina was reportedly closely involved in President Putin's invasion of Ukraine.
According to local media reports, Yankina left behind documents on the balcony and called her ex-husband just before her fall to tell him what she was about to do and to ask him to contact the police.
Also read: India-Fiji ink visa exemption pact for diplomatic and official passports holders
While some sources suggest that Yankina had health problems, her death is the latest in a series of mysterious fatalities of government officials in Russia.
There is skepticism surrounding the explanation that Yankina took her own life, especially given the strange circumstances of her death and the recent deaths of other Putin allies.
Magomed Abdulayev, a former prime minister of a Russian oil-rich region, was hit by a car while crossing the street last month, while Pavel Pchelnikov, a former director of communications at a subsidiary of Russian Railways, was found dead on his balcony in September.
The death of Yankina is being investigated by authorities, with the press service of the Western Military District Fontanka confirming that the woman was their employee.
The motives behind her death and the content of the documents she left behind remain unclear, but her rapid rise in the department over five years from an ordinary employee to the head of the entire department has raised eyebrows.
Also read: Russia poses a greater threat to global security as a rogue state: Eurasia Group
